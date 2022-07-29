Supes will vote to tighten Vacation Rental rules

sonomasun.com
Flipping the script, Larson reborn, file and run, and more
The Sonoma International Film Festival has made major off-screen casting changes, as longtime executive and creative director Kevin W. McNeely slides into the role of SIFF Director Emeritus. Ginny Krieger, part of the event since 2001, is the new executive director. And Carl Spence, with 28 years in the film industry, most recently with the Miami Film Festival, is now SIFF’s Artistic Director. Krieger has held management roles with SIFF including Administrative Director, Assistant Director and Co-Director. Spence has held programming posts with film festivals Palm Springs, San Francisco and Seattle. His resume includes marketing, sponsorship, publicity, and talent management.
Sonoma throws a block party
The 25th Annual Sonoma City Party returns to Sonoma Plaza on Thursday evening, August 4. The no-charge occasion features live music from tribute bands SleaZZy Top, Illegitimate AC/DC, and local jam all-stars Loosely Covered (above). Surreal vaudeville troupe Traveling Spectacular, fronted by surreal vaudevillian Tobias Weinberger, adds a touch of...
School Board has completely mismanaged bond funds
The Sonoma Valley Unified School District does not have directors that are ever going to improve children’s education. Members have not prioritized or scaled projects properly. They are busy running the district into a deeper financial hole with projects the district can’t afford to maintain. Board members haven’t...
Walking the Friday Farmers Market
By Natasha Earl — When the phrase “farmers market” comes to mind, most Sonoma residents probably think first of their local Tuesday evening market. Situated on the Plaza, the Tuesday event offers a wide array of locally-sourced produce, food trucks, and even live music. But when it...
Back to School Health Fair set for August 13
Family health resources, emergency preparedness info, and a school-supply giveaway highlight the 7th Annual Back to School Health Fair, August 13 at Altimira Middle School. The free event is hosted by Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, in partnership with Sonoma Valley Unified School District, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sonoma Community Center, FISH of Sonoma Valley, La Luz Center, 4C’s of Sonoma County, Sonoma Mentoring Alliance, Sonoma Ecology Center, and RISK Sonoma and Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley.
The passion of Hilda Swartz
I first met Hilda Swartz thirty-some-odd years ago. My wife Norma and I had just moved to Sonoma, and as the cook in the family I quickly learned about the local farmers market, one of our community’s ongoing miracles. Hilda is the beating heart of the market, a tall, imposing woman with a natural sense of command and presence who, like a composer before an orchestra, manages to pull together a disparate collection of local farmers into a working whole. Going to the market quickly became one of the highlights of my week. It still is.
What kind of community are we?
During the night a few weeks ago in Sonoma, someone with an ice pick punctured car tires up and down Andrieux and Bettencourt Streets, a senseless act of vandalism that cost many people precious time and money. Recently, an elderly resident tripped and fell on the sidewalk near the Plaza; bystanders stood by and watched. Such events prompt the question: what kind of community are we?
An amusing night out
Every August, the Sonoma Community Center’s MUSE gala celebrates a person who makes the Sonoma Valley vibrant and creative. This year’s honoree adds a distinctive local flavor – it’s Elaine Bell, this year celebrating 40 years in the catering business. Re-dubbed ‘aMUSE Bouche’ for the occasion, the dinner is August 13.
