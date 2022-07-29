Ja Morant pays visit to Jonathan Stark’s Skills Academy Camp in Munford

covingtonleader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Penny Hardaway adds former Whitehaven and Mitchell High School coach to Memphis coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has named Faragi Phillips, a proven coach with significant ties to Memphis, an assistant coach on his staff. Phillips spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as an assistant coach under Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt, which came after...
Faragi Phillips officially joins Tigers coaching staff, Garrett Kelly named Dir. of Basketball Operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway has officially added Faragi Philips to the Tigers coaching staff. According to Hardaway, Phillips will bring high energy, a great defensive mind to the program, and that he’s a pillar in the Memphis basketball community. Phillips, who served as the head coach at both Whitehaven and Mitchell, spent the last two season […]
bcsnn.com
Texas A&M, Ole Miss and VCU Highlight the Memphis Tigers' Non-Conference Schedule
Memphis Tiger head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has announced the team's non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, featuring home contests with Texas A&M, Ole Miss and VCU and a total of five games against SEC opponents. Including Seton Hall in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational in...
College Football News
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Memphis season with what you need to know and keys to the season. It’s not like it wouldn’t have been nice to get the call. Cincinnati just won the AAC title for a second year in a...
WREG
Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation
When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
tri-statedefender.com
Gettin’ down for a good cause at the Stomp the City Iconic Awards
The second annual Stomp the City Iconic Awards unfolded in Memphis at the Cannon Center last weekend. Created by Michael Dockery, president of Telecast Media Group, the Stomp the City Iconic Awards are envisioned as a tool to heighten awareness about and raise funds to help local nonprofits combat gun violence, domestic violence and other Memphis social ills.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Ex-girlfriend of Memphis man charged with killing wife in Fiji said he was "manipulative and threatening and jealous"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ex-girlfriend of the Memphis man charged with murdering his wife on their honeymoon in Fiji is talking about her former relationship with him. Kristen Baker spoke exclusively to ABC News about dating Bradley Dawson when they were both students at the University of Tennessee. Dawson...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Man injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
