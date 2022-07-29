ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munford, TN

Ja Morant pays visit to Jonathan Stark’s Skills Academy Camp in Munford

By Jeff Ireland
Covington Leader
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
covingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Faragi Phillips officially joins Tigers coaching staff, Garrett Kelly named Dir. of Basketball Operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway has officially added Faragi Philips to the Tigers coaching staff. According to Hardaway, Phillips will bring high energy, a great defensive mind to the program, and that he’s a pillar in the Memphis basketball community. Phillips, who served as the head coach at both Whitehaven and Mitchell, spent the last two season […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Munford, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation

When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
tri-statedefender.com

Gettin’ down for a good cause at the Stomp the City Iconic Awards

The second annual Stomp the City Iconic Awards unfolded in Memphis at the Cannon Center last weekend. Created by Michael Dockery, president of Telecast Media Group, the Stomp the City Iconic Awards are envisioned as a tool to heighten awareness about and raise funds to help local nonprofits combat gun violence, domestic violence and other Memphis social ills.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Munford High School
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
actionnews5.com

15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy