ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corfu, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Edward M. Romesser

On Friday, July 29, 2022 Edward M. Romesser passed away after a long struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig ’s disease) at the age of 70 ½. He is predeceased by his parents Francis Romesser and Irene Myers, brothers John and Richard, and sister Bernadine (Tracy) Matteson. He was...
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Nancy L. Waite

Nancy L. Waite, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Nancy was born June 16, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Carmelo and Carrie (Davis) Calarco. Nancy loved spending time with her family, friends, her little dog, Aggie, dancing, cooking...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

George V. Voss

George V. Voss, of Terrell Texas, formally of West Batavia, died Sunday, July 31 st 2022. Born in Racine Wisconsin September 15 th , 1933, son of the late Helen and Bill Voss. George was a Navy Veteran for 4 years serving in the Korean War as a photographer. After being discharged he took his skills to Batavia, where he met his wife Virginia, and started his photography career at The Batavia Daily News. He was employed there for over 30 years, and they settled on a small farm in West Batavia to raise their family of 5 children.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

CaroleAnn Clack

CaroleAnn Clack, 79, of Albion, NY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Supportive Care of Orleans, Albion, with her loving family and friends at her side. Born on June 9, 1943 in Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Grant and Marjorie Jackson. CaroleAnn married the late Richard “Barney” Clack on May 16, 1970 in Ontario and they settled in Albion, NY. She was employed with LaMont Fruit Farms and lastly as a Finance Officer with Bardon.
ALBION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, NY
City
Akron, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Corfu, NY
City
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Obituaries
City
Rochester, NY
The Batavian

Tatyana Chizh

Tatyana Chizh, 66, of Batavia was born on April 25, 1956 in Minsk, Belarus and her precious life ended on August 1, 2022. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She loved gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking. No one would ever leave her home hungry. Tatyana always put others first and took care of their needs. She was the light in our life and we will miss her very much.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mrs. Loraine J. Yungfleisch

- Loraine J. Yungfleisch, “Ma”, 88 of Elba passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Loraine was born on July 27, 1934 in Albion, a daughter of the late Lloyd Kuhn Sr. and Alma Carlson Kuhn. Loraine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially...
ELBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese
The Batavian

History Heroes program wraps up 2022 session with long-time coordinator Ann Marie Starowitz saying goodbye

For 12 years, Ann Marie Starowitiz has brought history alive for area children as coordinator for the History Heroes program at the Holland Land Office Museum. Saturday, with the end of this summer session, was her last day in the role. Starowitz said even though she's stepping away from the program, "I'm sure it will continue." This summer the children learned all about living in the 50s.  
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Keystone Apache takes second straight Batavia Open

Since shipping in from Kentucky, Keystone Apache has been formidable competition for the western New York regulars and he flexed his muscle for the second week in a row winning the $15,000 Open I Handicap trotting feature at Batavia Downs on Sunday afternoon (July 31). Jim Morrill Jr. left sharply...
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy