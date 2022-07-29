www.thebatavian.com
Edward M. Romesser
On Friday, July 29, 2022 Edward M. Romesser passed away after a long struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig ’s disease) at the age of 70 ½. He is predeceased by his parents Francis Romesser and Irene Myers, brothers John and Richard, and sister Bernadine (Tracy) Matteson. He was...
Nancy L. Waite
Nancy L. Waite, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Nancy was born June 16, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Carmelo and Carrie (Davis) Calarco. Nancy loved spending time with her family, friends, her little dog, Aggie, dancing, cooking...
George V. Voss
George V. Voss, of Terrell Texas, formally of West Batavia, died Sunday, July 31 st 2022. Born in Racine Wisconsin September 15 th , 1933, son of the late Helen and Bill Voss. George was a Navy Veteran for 4 years serving in the Korean War as a photographer. After being discharged he took his skills to Batavia, where he met his wife Virginia, and started his photography career at The Batavia Daily News. He was employed there for over 30 years, and they settled on a small farm in West Batavia to raise their family of 5 children.
CaroleAnn Clack
CaroleAnn Clack, 79, of Albion, NY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Supportive Care of Orleans, Albion, with her loving family and friends at her side. Born on June 9, 1943 in Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Grant and Marjorie Jackson. CaroleAnn married the late Richard “Barney” Clack on May 16, 1970 in Ontario and they settled in Albion, NY. She was employed with LaMont Fruit Farms and lastly as a Finance Officer with Bardon.
Tatyana Chizh
Tatyana Chizh, 66, of Batavia was born on April 25, 1956 in Minsk, Belarus and her precious life ended on August 1, 2022. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She loved gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking. No one would ever leave her home hungry. Tatyana always put others first and took care of their needs. She was the light in our life and we will miss her very much.
Mrs. Loraine J. Yungfleisch
- Loraine J. Yungfleisch, “Ma”, 88 of Elba passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Loraine was born on July 27, 1934 in Albion, a daughter of the late Lloyd Kuhn Sr. and Alma Carlson Kuhn. Loraine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially...
A tour, peaceful protests, and disagreement make for nasty recipe
And so it begins to get ugly.
Batavia Total Nutrition serves up healthy -- and tasty -- treats at Batavia shop
With more than 20 fast food-type offerings in Batavia alone, Marc and Lauren Cordes wanted to shake things up with something radically different. The East Bethany couple, joined by children Holden, 9, Haylee, 12, and 14-year-old Hayven, friends, family and eager customers, cut the official ribbon on Monday for that something different: Batavia Total Nutrition.
History Heroes program wraps up 2022 session with long-time coordinator Ann Marie Starowitz saying goodbye
For 12 years, Ann Marie Starowitiz has brought history alive for area children as coordinator for the History Heroes program at the Holland Land Office Museum. Saturday, with the end of this summer session, was her last day in the role. Starowitz said even though she's stepping away from the program, "I'm sure it will continue." This summer the children learned all about living in the 50s.
Smashing records: Genesee County Fair is on a roll after 2022's numbers
There was only one thing to say about the fantastic weather, record numbers, dependable help and community support at this year’s Genesee County Fair, volunteer Norm Pimm says.
Keystone Apache takes second straight Batavia Open
Since shipping in from Kentucky, Keystone Apache has been formidable competition for the western New York regulars and he flexed his muscle for the second week in a row winning the $15,000 Open I Handicap trotting feature at Batavia Downs on Sunday afternoon (July 31). Jim Morrill Jr. left sharply...
Group gathers at City Hall on Saturday to say ReAwaken America Tour doesn't represent community
About 30 people turned out Saturday afternoon at Batavia City Hall for a short protest against the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia on Aug. 12 and 13. Cornerstone Church, on Bank Street Road, will host the event.
