George V. Voss, of Terrell Texas, formally of West Batavia, died Sunday, July 31 st 2022. Born in Racine Wisconsin September 15 th , 1933, son of the late Helen and Bill Voss. George was a Navy Veteran for 4 years serving in the Korean War as a photographer. After being discharged he took his skills to Batavia, where he met his wife Virginia, and started his photography career at The Batavia Daily News. He was employed there for over 30 years, and they settled on a small farm in West Batavia to raise their family of 5 children.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO