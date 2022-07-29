Ford Kuga Was Europe’s Most Popular PHEV In June 2022

Since its launch, the Ford Puma has quickly gained favor among European shoppers, beating out the Fiesta and Focus last year to become the automaker’s first crossover to top the sales charts in that particular region. Since then, the Puma was the 20th most registered vehicle in Europe last year, and it finished as one of that region’s top ten best-selling vehicles in January, March, and April, while also racking up some award wins, too. However, with more variants on the way including an all-electric model, the Ford Puma experienced a bit of a slump in terms of sales last month, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO