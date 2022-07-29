Ford Kuga Was Europe’s Most Popular PHEV In June 2022

fordauthority.com
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Puma Sales Dropped Off Dramatically In Europe
Since its launch, the Ford Puma has quickly gained favor among European shoppers, beating out the Fiesta and Focus last year to become the automaker’s first crossover to top the sales charts in that particular region. Since then, the Puma was the 20th most registered vehicle in Europe last year, and it finished as one of that region’s top ten best-selling vehicles in January, March, and April, while also racking up some award wins, too. However, with more variants on the way including an all-electric model, the Ford Puma experienced a bit of a slump in terms of sales last month, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.
fordauthority.com
Refreshed Ford Explorer For Chinese Market Will Likely Remain In China
While the North American market carries on with the current-gen Ford Explorer, which was redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Chinese market has already received a refreshed version of the long-running crossover that originally leaked back in February before it was teased a few months later. The Explorer – which has been on sale in China since 2020 with arguably better looks than the North American version – even got a special 30th Anniversary Edition to commemorate that model’s milestone, while the rest of the world did not. Now, it appears that the refreshed Chinese Ford Explorer likely won’t launch in the U.S., either.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Will Not Receive LFP Battery Pack In Near Term
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023 and two million annually by 2026. Aside from casting a wide net in terms of suppliers, FoMoCo also announced that it will be utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023. However, the other current Blue Oval EV – the Ford E-Transit – apparently won’t be joining its stablemates in that regard any time soon.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Currently Dominates Full-Size Electric Van Segment
The 2022 Ford E-Transit was revealed back in November 2020 and entered production at the Kansas City Assembly plant last November with the first shipments of the EV van beginning in the U.S. back in February. However, Ford didn’t disclose E-Transit sales figures until April, though the new model immediately took the top spot in its admittedly small segment that same month, a position it continued to hold through June. That trend held true through the second quarter of 2022 as well, as the automaker recently revealed via its Q2 2022 earnings statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Get LFP Battery Pack In 2023
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023, including 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers. FoMoCo noted that it already has all of the materials it needs to reach that shorter term goal, and that it’s also working on securing more of those materials domestically as well. Part of The Blue Oval’s plan involves switching to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV industrialization, confirmed while speaking during a webcast question and answer session recently.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
fordauthority.com
1985 Ford Escort RS Once Driven By Princess Diana Headed To Auction
The late Princess Diana had multiple connections to The Blue Oval after her at-the-time-finance Prince Charles gifted her a 1981 Ford Escort Ghia as an engagement gift back in that same year. That particular car is still around and was auctioned off just over a year ago, but it isn’t the only Escort driven by the beloved figure of English monarchy, as this 1985 Ford Escort RS – the last one owned by Princess Diana – is also going up for grabs at Silverstone Auctions’ upcoming sale taking place on August 27th.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Possibly Revealed Via VIN Document
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. But that wasn’t the only intriguing piece of information found in this VIN decoder, as it also listed the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage as a potential forthcoming model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Wheel Kit Now Available
Ford Performance has added a number of OEM wheel options to its catalog in recent months, including a 2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit originally designed for the international market Ford Ranger Raptor and the same 17-inch wheel kit present on the Ford Bronco Sport First Edition, which recently got a price increase over its original MSRP. Now, The Blue Oval continues to expand its catalog with the addition of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition wheel kit, which is now available to purchase.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 XL Regular Cab Dually Prototype Spotted Testing
Ford Authority spies have spotted a host of refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes driving around over the past several months, including, most recently, an F-450 King Ranch dually and the rugged, off-road-focused Tremor for the very first time. Now, as we get closer and closer to an official reveal, those same spies have come across yet another camouflaged version of the forthcoming refreshed pickup – this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 XL regular cab dually.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Debuts With Advanced AWD, Unique Shocks
The fact that more Ford Maverick variants were in the works has long been one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive world, particularly as the compact pickup debuted to much hype and remains a hot commodity to this day. One of those variants was destined to be a more capable off-road version of the Maverick, a fact that became clear after Ford Authority spies spotted a pair of what we believed to be 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor prototypes driving around earlier this month. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package had been officially revealed, adding to a growing pickup family that also includes the Ford Ranger Tremor, Ford F-150 Tremor, and Ford Super Duty Tremor.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Lineup Will Ditch Old Trim Levels
Ford Authority spies have spotted the 2023 Ford Escape in numerous states of disguise over the past several months – including a couple prototypes that were completely uncovered – giving us a good idea of what to expect from the forthcoming refreshed crossover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Escape will jettison all of its currently available trim levels for an entirely new range, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Expected To Join Lineup
As Ford Authority reported last week, a 2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder recently posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a few potentially interesting details about the forthcoming SUV’s lineup, including the presence of a mysterious new variant dubbed the 2023 Ford Bronco Oates. Now, sources have informed Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage is expected to join the lineup for the upcoming model year.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Heated SecuriCode Keypad
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a possible heated SecuriCode keypad, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 22nd, 2020, published on August 2nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11405984. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of convenience-related patents in recent months,...
fordauthority.com
Ford Lease Return Process Goes Partially Remote
While Ford Credit has received its fair share of accolades in recent months, the traditional Ford lease is undergoing quite a few changes now and moving forward, much of it due to major changes in the automotive industry. That includes the fact that the automaker’s all-electric models won’t be able to be purchased when the term is up, while dealers were also recently warned about charging excessive lease buyout fees on ICE vehicles as they prepare to begin offering more mobile solutions like pickup and delivery service. Now, the Ford lease return process is going partially remote as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Retail Order Conversion Details Coming Next Month
Order banks for the 2022 Ford Maverick closed early this year as demand for the compact pickup quickly overwhelmed FoMoCo’s production capacity. As a result, many 2022 Maverick orders will inevitably be pushed back to the 2023 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June, while many 2022 model order holders have also experienced delays even after receiving a scheduled for production email. Thus, many are left wondering when, exactly, they might be able to convert their existing 2022 Ford Maverick retail order into a 2023. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those details are expected to arrive at the same time 2023 Maverick order banks are scheduled to open, which is currently set for September.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Ranked Second In Segment For Owner Satisfaction
The Blue Oval has enjoyed some mixed results in J.D. Power’s recently-released 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, which ranked the 2022 Ford Maverick as one of the most satisfying vehicles in its segment – joining the Ford brand, which ranked above the mass market segment average, Lincoln, which landed below the premium segment average, and both the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Super Duty, each of which topped their individual segments as well. Those models were also joined by the Ford F-150, which ranked second in the large light-duty pickup segment in that regard.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during July 2022. The lack of Ford Transit Connect discount offers during July 2022 is likely the result of healthy demand and tight supply, as Ford navigates ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage. In fact, the Transit Connect has faced various production constraints over the past year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During August 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing in the month of August, 2022. It’s worth noting that the aforementioned incentives are only available in select markets. As of this writing, the discount was observed only in the Detroit and Los Angeles markets. In addition, the range-topping Mach...
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
Comments / 0