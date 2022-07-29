ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She’s ~Legit~! Nicki Minaj Has Amassed a Hefty Fortune Through the Years: See the Rapper’s Net Worth

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Nicki Minaj (real name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty) was catapulted to stardom with the release of her debut album, Pink Friday, in November 2010. Since her rise to fame, the Trinidad and Tobago native has amassed a hefty fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Super Bass” rapper is worth a whopping $100 million. Keep reading to find out how Nicki makes her money!

Nicki Minaj Has a Successful Music Career:

The “Bang Bang” artist got her start after being discovered by fellow rapper Lil Wayne and signed by his record label, Young Money Entertainment. She was featured on such songs as “Knockout” by Lil Wayne and “Up Out My Face” by Mariah Carey, which led to her first appearance on the Billboard charts.

Her debut album was released the same month she received her first Grammy Award nomination for her guest verse on Ludacris’ song “My Chick Bad.” Pink Friday reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and was certified platinum one month after its release.

In the years since Pink Friday, Nicki has gone on to release three more studio albums: Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, The Pinkprint in 2014 and Queen in 2018. She has taken home eight American Music Awards, 12 BET awards, four Billboard Music Awards and been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, though she has yet to win.

Nicki Minaj Makes Money From Endorsements:

In addition to her music, Nicki brings home big money from her endorsement deals with companies such as Nokia, MAC Cosmetics and Pepsi.

In November 2010, MAC Cosmetics launched a lipstick called “Pink 4 Friday” as promotion for the release of her debut album. The custom shade was sold for four consecutive Fridays that month. The following year, Nicki released six shades of nail polish, each named after her hit songs, in collaboration with OPI.

In 2011, Mattel released a Barbie doll in the rapper’s likeness which Nicki later described as a “major moment” in her career.

“It’s just a one of a kind, limited edition for charity, and so I never thought Mattel would even pay attention to me,” she told Billboard in December of that year.

Nicki has gone on to launch the “Nicki Minaj Collection” at Kmart, the “Pink Pill” in collab with Beats Electronics and Myx Fusions Moscato. In March 2015, it was announced that Nicki was a co-owner of the streaming service Tidal alongside fellow musicians Jay-Z, Kanye West, Madonna, Rihanna, Beyoncé and more.

Nicki Minaj Has a Documentary:

The “Anaconda” rapper shocked fans when she dropped the surprise trailer for her upcoming documentary, “Nicki,” in July 2022.

“Coming out SOONER THAN YOU THINK,” she shared via Instagram alongside the two-minute video clip. I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc.”

“Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support,” she added.

