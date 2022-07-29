Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022

thoughtcatalog.com
Related
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
Pisces love horoscope – here’s the zodiac sign you’re best matched with
PISCES WITH ARIES (Water + Fire) You benefit from Aries’s optimism and you offer the devotion they enjoy — at least at first. But they have no patience with your moods and will cool if you get too needy. PISCES WITH TAURUS (Water + Earth) Your rock, Taurus...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Contains An Important Clue About Your Future, So Pay Attention
Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign
Are you ready to take a risk? Play some games of chance? Gamble? Well onlineunitedstatescasinos.com is ready to tempt and tease you by combining the Horoscope with some lucky numbers and day of the week to play. Time to take a whirl on the wheel of chance known as the Zodiac. Aries (March 21-April 19) USAT Lucky number: 9 Lucky day: TuesdayTaurus (April 20-May 20) (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 Lucky day: FridayGemini (May 21-June 20) Cincinnati Enquirer Lucky number: 14 Lucky day: WednesdayCancer (June 21-July 22) (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 2, 7 Lucky day: MondayLeo (July 23-August 22) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 1 and 5 Lucky day: SundayVirgo (August 23-September 22) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Lucky number: 5 Lucky day: WednesdayLibra (September 23-October 22) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 or 9 Lucky day: FridayScorpio (October 23-November 21) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 1 and 7 Lucky day: TuesdaySagittarius (November 22-December 21) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Lucky numbers: 3, 5 and 8 Lucky day: ThursdayCapricorn (December 22-January 19) Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 Lucky day: SaturdayAquarius (January 20-February 18) Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Lucky number: 3, 7 and 9 Lucky day: SaturdayPisces (February 19-March 20) MPS-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 3 and 7 Lucky day: Thursday11
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs
Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most possessive zodiac signs
You might have some of your friends being possessive over their things and even over people sometimes. Being possessive is not necessarily a bad thing. The person protects their possessions fiercely and will do anything in their power to avoid any harm to them. These traits might occur due to their zodiac signs. So here are the three most possessive zodiac signs.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 8/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're so ready to move on you can taste it, but this isn't the time. It's still too early and you need to fill coffers and cultivate resources. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It takes a lot of work to build a consensus, but once done you'll have solid backing for future aims. Go to it - one person at a time.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
Libra—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Undergoing A Metamorphosis, So Spread Your Wings
Click here to read the full article. If you’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed as this month begins, don’t let it bring you down, Libra. Even though your Libra August 2022 horoscope is filled with complications that needs solving, it’s only paving the way for so much greatness! On August 1, aggressive Mars will join forces with erratic Uranus in your eighth house of transformation, which bring something to an abrupt and unexpected end. Karma is well on its way to being delivered, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the truths that are now arising, know that justice is being served....
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Will Give You Some Perspective, So Let The Magic Lead The Way
Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of July 18 to July 24 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Because Of Leo Season
It wouldn’t be summer without a splash of drama every now and then, would it? As heat waves intensify and temperatures increase, so does the passion! If you’re craving some excitement, you’re in luck, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 18 to July 24.
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
Comments / 0