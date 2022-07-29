www.tasteofhome.com
Related
The Best Canned Wine for Summer
Your new summer drink? Canned wine. Here are some of our favorite options to pair with all of your summer adventures. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Classic Spam Musubi Recipe
What do you think of when you think of a snack? Maybe you picture a big bag of chips, a granola bar, or a container of beef jerky. The category of "snack" is practically all-encompassing — anything can be a snack if you decide it's a snack. In France, people might snack on crepes or eclairs, and in Morocco, you might see people enjoying a potato fritter called maakouda. Over in Hawaii, some of the most popular snacks include shave ice, salty-sweet rice crackers called arare, and Spam musubi. Savory, meaty, and simple, Spam musubi is a handheld dish similar to onigiri, or Japanese rice balls. Slices of Spam get crisped up in a pan, brushed with teriyaki sauce, and wrapped in a sheet of nori with white rice. "Spam musubi is often served as breakfast or as a snack," recipe developer Eric Ngo says.
Presenting the Winners from Our Modern Pressure Cooker Contest
In this close contest, 12 home cooks proved to be just as good under pressure as their recipes. It's full steam ahead with these winning ideas for breakfast, dinner, and even dessert. 1 / 12. Grand Prize: Pressure-Cooker Paprika Shrimp and Rice. With fresh basil and lemon wedges as garnish,...
Coconut curry and peppered tofu: Riaz Phillips’ vegan Jamaican recipes
There’s lots I crave about Jamaican food, beyond jerk and curried meat. At cook shops, tucked away in shopping plazas, on highway roadsides and up in the hills, the Rastafari and Seventh-Day Adventists alike serve a rotating daily feast of plant-based dishes that celebrate the island’s fresh produce, from leafy greens to starchy roots and bright fruits, combined with local herbs and spices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
‘Taste of Home’ Releases New Cooking Study
The COVID-19 pandemic has left our everyday lives in a constant state of flux. In a few short years, the ways in which we work, travel and socialize have continued to change. So have our cooking habits, from comfort baking early in 2020 to the cooking fatigue that followed. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The absolute best way to marinate chicken
In Absolute Best Tests, Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of the truth. She's boiled dozens of eggs, mashed a concerning number of potatoes, and seared more Porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall. Today, she tackles marinated chicken. I used to think that...
11 Smoothie Delivery Options for the Easiest Breakfast Ever
If you are looking to add more fruits and vegetables to your weekly meal plan, check out these smoothie delivery services to help get your diet on track. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
A 7-Day Meal Plan Using Quinoa
Start the week off with a big batch of quinoa. On Sunday, you'll make unstuffed peppers. Then with leftover quinoa, you'll make veggie patties on Monday and BLT bowls on Wednesday. 1 / 7. This deconstructed stuffed pepper dish packs a wallop of flavor. I truly make it all the...
How to Repot a Plant the Right Way, According to a Viral Video
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Does your normally hardy houseplant appear to have discolored or drooping leaves?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Do Pickles Come From?
Historically, pickling was used as a method of preservation. According to PBS, pickles date as far back as the Tigris Valley in 2030 BCE. Pickling was a way to preserve fruits and vegetables for sustenance during the cold winter months, and pickles were easier to pack than fresh produce for traveling. Kosher dill pickles became popular in the United States in the early 1900s, when an influx of European Jews brought their culture and cuisine to New York City. These flavorful full sours and half sours (fermented for half the time) brought a bright contrast to bland meat-and-potato diets and were sold straight out of the barrel.
How to Hold a Knife the Right Way
Cooking at home requires a few basic skills to get started—like how to read a recipe, how to measure ingredients and how to hold a knife. Learning how to hold a knife sets you up for success with any recipe. So before you start chopping onions, chiffonading basil or mincing garlic, learn the perfect grip. Then you can slice and dice away!
thepioneerwoman.com
Butter Beans
Tender and savory with just a hint of sweetness, butter beans are the perfect versatile side dish for any summer dinner. Less sweet than baked beans and more tender than black beans, they're perfect with grilled or fried chicken as well as pork chops. What's the difference between butterbeans and...
Finally, a Knife That Scrapes Up Every Last Bit of Peanut Butter
Any peanut butter lover knows how frustrating it is to scrape the sides of a nearly-empty jar, only to leave enough for an entire sandwich at the bottom, around the rim and along the sides. Peanut butter jars are notoriously difficult to scrape clean. They’re larger than most condiment containers and often have a decorative rim or wide bottom that makes scraping with a standard butter or table knife unsuccessful.
This Is How to Open Freeze Pops Without a Scissors
Nothing screams “summer” like a pack of freeze pops. The cold, brightly-colored treats were a staple of childhood summers and now, as adults, it’s hard to resist boozy ice pops. The only problem is that the plastic isn’t always easy to open, leaving us to rely on our teeth (which can cause tooth damage), sharp knives or scissors. Luckily, there’s a brand-new way to eat ice pops.
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
PETS・
Frank and Oak Marks 10 Years with More Circularity
Click here to read the full article. 2022 is a significant year for Canadian lifestyle brand Frank and Oak. Not only is it celebrating its 10th anniversary, but it’s also working hard to achieve several of the sustainability targets it set in recent years. Goals include eliminating virgin plastic from its supply chain; using recycled polyester fiber to make its shell fabrics, labels and trims; offsetting 100 percent of its greenhouse gas scope 1 emissions; using 100 percent renewable energy at its headquarters, warehouse and retail stores; and spreading its zero-waste philosophy throughout its supply chain and the industry at large. While some...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
After a slow burn, churros become a hot restaurant menu item
Some food and beverage trends hit the menu like a bolt out of the blue. A good example of the phenomenon is the meteoric rise of White Claw that reached dizzying sales heights virtually overnight in 2018, created the hard-seltzer category and opened the flood gates to competitors too numerous to mention.
Taste Of Home
Milwaukee, WI
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.https://www.tasteofhome.com/
Comments / 1