Possibility of scattered showers in Texas

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
Fire danger in North Texas expected to jump from 'high' to 'very high'
FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires in North Texas is now a daily occurrence due to the drought conditions. Even though some in the Metroplex got rain, it wasn't not enough to leave a dent in the dry conditions.For weeks, fires have ignited around North Texas. This past week alone saw flames engulf homes in Balch Springs and grass fires in Fort Worth."Been doing this for about 25 years and I haven't seen anything to this magnitude," said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton. In his city, they saw a couple fires this past week. Luckily there was only damage to one...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
No Relief in Sight with Hot and Dry Conditions Continuing | Central Texas Forecast
Triple digit temperatures will continue this weekend and into next week with little rain and cloud cover. Meteorologist Jordan Frazier has the latest.
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Concerns about low lake levels in Central Texas
The lake level at Lake Travis is dropping fast. Boaters and marina owners say they're worried.
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze
A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County, Texas, authorities say. Officials say at least 500 acres are believed to have been scorched by the fire. KXAS’s Allie Spillyards reports.July 29, 2022.
Growing list of Central Texas communities implementing water restrictions
Due to the ongoing drought, multiple Central Texas cities have announced water restrictions. KVUE's Dominique Newland has the latest.
Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas
Low lake levels are affecting Texas farmers for the rest of the summer as drought contingency plans have limited water used for irrigation. John Hoffman, Executive VP of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, says with the hottest, driest months upon the Lone Star state, low lake levels have prompted these water conservations efforts.
‘Dire situation’: Drought threatens Texas border county’s lone water supply
The Rio Grande here is at its lowest level in decades and there isn't enough water to be drawn for the 15,000 border residents of rural Zapata County in deep South Texas who depend on it as their sole water source, Border Report has learned.
