Bridgeport, CT

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
1384 State Street

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment on State Street! Easy Access To Highway and Eateries! - 1384 State street. Unique building structure makes this unit a must see!. Opportunity for a living/dining area or eat in kitchen!. Conveniently located near Highways. Ask about our pet policy. Application fee $50/month. Security deposit...
NEW HAVEN, CT
550 Whitney Avenue 16

East Rock Penthouse w Terrace| FREE HEAT+Hot Water - Property Id: 293690. This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and walking/biking distance to Yale. Postdocs and PhDs as well as SOM students tend to love this place, but there's a great mix of professionals as well.
NEW HAVEN, CT
380 Mather St

2 Bed/ 2 Bath over looking Pond with Gazebo!!! - Interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl plank flooring and washer/dryers. Community amenities include a salt water swimming pool with cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, business center with free WiFi, storage room, package acceptance room, fenced in dog park and a pet grooming station. Gas grills and fire pits are located throughout the community.
HAMDEN, CT
The Residences at Quarry Walk

An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
2155 Fairfield Beach Rd

Fairfield- DIRECT WATERFRONT - Property Id: 162681. RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS THIS AUGUST. STARTING AUGUST 13, 2022, THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. PLEASE CONTACT FOR DETAILS: 203-331-6792. VOTED BEST ROOFTOP DECK ON FAIRFIELD BEACH! Feels like living on a boat from the comfort of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Beautiful building at Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!

The Eli House at 815 State Street is a charming East Rock townhouse, conveniently located where Downtown New Haven and East Rock meet. Conveniently located in lower East Rock, the Eli House is only a short walk away from the aisle of gourmet restaurants that include Da Legna and Modern Apizza, plenty of cafes to study in and conveniently close to Yale University.
