The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
260 Dwight Street
Bright 3 Bedroom, Close Walk to Yale Campus - Open concept 3-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located steps from Broadway and all it has to offer! Live less than 3 blocks from Yale's Law School, School of Architecture, Art School, coffee shops, stores, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more!. This apartment...
380 Mather St
2 Bed/ 2 Bath over looking Pond with Gazebo!!! - Interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl plank flooring and washer/dryers. Community amenities include a salt water swimming pool with cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, business center with free WiFi, storage room, package acceptance room, fenced in dog park and a pet grooming station. Gas grills and fire pits are located throughout the community.
550 Whitney Avenue 16
East Rock Penthouse w Terrace| FREE HEAT+Hot Water - Property Id: 293690. This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and walking/biking distance to Yale. Postdocs and PhDs as well as SOM students tend to love this place, but there's a great mix of professionals as well.
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
1384 State Street
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment on State Street! Easy Access To Highway and Eateries! - 1384 State street. Unique building structure makes this unit a must see!. Opportunity for a living/dining area or eat in kitchen!. Conveniently located near Highways. Ask about our pet policy. Application fee $50/month. Security deposit...
Beautiful building at Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!
The Eli House at 815 State Street is a charming East Rock townhouse, conveniently located where Downtown New Haven and East Rock meet. Conveniently located in lower East Rock, the Eli House is only a short walk away from the aisle of gourmet restaurants that include Da Legna and Modern Apizza, plenty of cafes to study in and conveniently close to Yale University.
The Residences at Quarry Walk
An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
2155 Fairfield Beach Rd
Fairfield- DIRECT WATERFRONT - Property Id: 162681. RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS THIS AUGUST. STARTING AUGUST 13, 2022, THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. PLEASE CONTACT FOR DETAILS: 203-331-6792. VOTED BEST ROOFTOP DECK ON FAIRFIELD BEACH! Feels like living on a boat from the comfort of...
Village Suites Owner Pitches Hotel-To-Apts Plan
The local owner of a 112-room extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf is looking for zoning permission to convert the property into 112 new apartments — by changing the legally permitted use of the hotel’s existing buildings and rooms, rather than by constructing anything new. That hotel-to-apartments proposal is...
Eyewitness News
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford man encourages others to start urban farming
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When you think of cities, you don’t typically think of farming. But for one man in Hartford, urban farming has had a very profound impact on his life. “It’s my getaway. It’s my meditation. This is my zen area, it’s my happy place,” said Travis Stewart.
East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion
Local community members say the expansion ignores major impacts it could have on the environment, their homes, and their quality of life. The post East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Bridgeport Cocktail Competition Features Fruitful Mixology
Connecticut-based brand Fruitful Mixology, in collaboration with distributor Brescome Barton, hosted an industry night and cocktail competition at Boca Oyster Bar in Bridgeport on June 13. Eight local bartenders competed to create their best tequila-based cocktails for judges Evan Beazley, Co-founder and Co-owner, Fruitful Mixology; Anthony Germe, Sales, Brescome Barton; and AJ Polizzi, Manager, Boca Oyster Bar. Brescome Barton Account Development Specialist Paul Murphy organized the event for the brand. Fruitful Mixology flavors include Strawberry, Clementine, Blackberry, Coconut, Apricot, Blueberry, Pink Guava, Mission Fig, Rhubarb, Mango, Papaya, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, DragonFruit, Smoked Jalapeño, Watermelon and Triple Sec. Owned by local entrepreneurs Shyam Kulkarni, Josh Scavetta and Evan Beazley, the line of premium liqueurs launched in 2021 and is locally made in East Hartford, with each flavor crafted with fresh ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors. The top three winners were: Katelyn Munn, Sign of the Whale; Jaime Caceres, Fish Restaurant + Bar; and Leticia Goncalves, Stanziato’s Wood Fired Pizza.
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
newhavenarts.org
In Alegría Café, A Food Truck Dream Realized
Emma Silva, Saul Flores, and Maria Torres of Alegría Café. Lucy Gellman Photos. Maria Torres bustled around the chrome-plated back of a food truck, methodical as she pulled lettuce, tomatoes and squash from the fridge, then paused to take down orders. On the stove, a vegetable quesadilla sizzled, sending up the smell of fresh cheese and grilled eggplant. Beside it, chicken breast began to simmer in a pool of thick, chili-scented red sauce. Saul Flores headed to the stove with a spatula to work his magic.
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
WTNH.com
Bark & Vine Indoor Plant Shop helps add color and life into your home
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re an experienced plant-owner or just starting out, you’re sure to find something to liven up your living space at Bark & Vine. “We specialize in tropical plants–from your common house plants all the way to your exotic, unique plants,” explains owner Ralph Saldi. “Every single space in our store truly is dedicated to making your space a little bit brighter.”
