Connecticut-based brand Fruitful Mixology, in collaboration with distributor Brescome Barton, hosted an industry night and cocktail competition at Boca Oyster Bar in Bridgeport on June 13. Eight local bartenders competed to create their best tequila-based cocktails for judges Evan Beazley, Co-founder and Co-owner, Fruitful Mixology; Anthony Germe, Sales, Brescome Barton; and AJ Polizzi, Manager, Boca Oyster Bar. Brescome Barton Account Development Specialist Paul Murphy organized the event for the brand. Fruitful Mixology flavors include Strawberry, Clementine, Blackberry, Coconut, Apricot, Blueberry, Pink Guava, Mission Fig, Rhubarb, Mango, Papaya, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, DragonFruit, Smoked Jalapeño, Watermelon and Triple Sec. Owned by local entrepreneurs Shyam Kulkarni, Josh Scavetta and Evan Beazley, the line of premium liqueurs launched in 2021 and is locally made in East Hartford, with each flavor crafted with fresh ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors. The top three winners were: Katelyn Munn, Sign of the Whale; Jaime Caceres, Fish Restaurant + Bar; and Leticia Goncalves, Stanziato’s Wood Fired Pizza.

1 DAY AGO