ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a bobblehead

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stBz5_0gxsmkgK00

( The Hill ) – Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson can add another distinct honor to her résumé: she’s the inspiration for a new bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

The Milwaukee-based museum is selling $30 figures that show a smiling mini version of Jackson standing tall in her judge’s robe in front of a replica of the Supreme Court. The seven-inch, limited-edition bobbleheads are poised to ship in September.

“When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame co-founder Phil Sklar said in a statement announcing the launch, following the 51-year-old former federal public defender’s April confirmation.

“We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court,” Sklar said.

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

In addition to the Jackson bobblehead, the Hall of Fame is also releasing collectibles of 16 other current and former Supreme Court justices.

Bobbleheads of justices including Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, among others, will be available for pre-order on Friday and are expected to ship in December.

The release comes at a sticky time for the court — a Gallup poll conducted in June, just before the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights was overturned, found that only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.

Sklar said the brigade of bobbleheads gives the public “the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman attacks officers, calls 911 from police car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened and attacked officers working an accident scene, then called emergency dispatch and threatened to kill them. Jayanta Greenwood, 23, was charged with three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and making a non-emergency 911 call. She is being held on a […]
WREG

Abused girlfriend mouths ‘help me’ to police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and tried to strangle her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at couple, biting ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing two counts of attempted murder charges after officers said she fired shots at her ex-girlfriend and another man. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man held mother hostage in Tunica County motel standoff

This article has been edited to reflect the correct age of the suspect’s mother. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon. Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobbleheads#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Senate#The Hall Of Fame#Gallup
WREG

North Memphis home shut down, declared public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance. According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street. MPD data showed the department responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video of tortured kittens leads to MS man’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Grenada, Mississippi man is facing charges after a graphic Snapchat video shows him torturing and killing a litter of kittens, according to police in Oxford, Mississippi. Four of the kittens in the video were killed. The remaining three kittens are now safe, according to information from animal advocacy group In Defense of […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

TN caregiver charged with raping ‘vulnerable adult’: TBI

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blount County, Tennessee man working as a caregiver in Knox County faces a rape charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI news release named Isaac Albright, 21, as the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a “vulnerable adult” in his care living with developmental […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Attention shoppers: Sales tax holidays begin in TN and MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready, shoppers. This weekend is a back-to-school sales tax holiday in Tennessee and Mississippi. In Mississippi, the sales tax holiday started at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will run through midnight Saturday. The sales tax holiday will apply to purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies with sale prices of less than […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy