Abington announces new major in health humanities

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As students plan their return to Penn State campuses for the fall 2022 semester, the University continues to provide resources to help individuals stay safe and healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19. “While we are largely returning to normal activities, both on our campuses and in other aspects of our daily lives, it is important to remember that coronavirus is still with us and we all have to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “What is different from the beginning of the pandemic is that we have the tools and knowledge to be as safe as possible. Focusing on self-care and making healthy decisions are important measures to keep ourselves and our campus communities healthy. We are One Penn State community, and it will take all of us working together to keep us all safe and healthy.”

