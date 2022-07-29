Abington announces new major in health humanities

www.psu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Related
The Daily Collegian
University to continue providing resources to mitigate spread of COVID-19
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As students plan their return to Penn State campuses for the fall 2022 semester, the University continues to provide resources to help individuals stay safe and healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19. “While we are largely returning to normal activities, both on our campuses and in other aspects of our daily lives, it is important to remember that coronavirus is still with us and we all have to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “What is different from the beginning of the pandemic is that we have the tools and knowledge to be as safe as possible. Focusing on self-care and making healthy decisions are important measures to keep ourselves and our campus communities healthy. We are One Penn State community, and it will take all of us working together to keep us all safe and healthy.”
The Daily Collegian
College of Engineering summer student marshal named
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Xiao Zhuang has been named the summer 2022 student marshal for the Penn State College of Engineering. He will receive his bachelor of science in computer science with a minor in mathematics at the University’s commencement ceremony, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State taking additional measures to balance its budget by summer 2025
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the University continues to take steps to balance its budget — which has been impacted by significant inflation, flat state funding for a third consecutive year, tuition freezes in three of the last four years, and enrollment and revenue pressures at least partially due to the pandemic — it is implementing a strategic hiring freeze effective Aug. 1 through at least summer 2023. However, searches to fill critical roles will still move forward as Penn State will continue to hire for positions that support the University in important ways.
The Daily Collegian
Goldstein named Penn State Wilkes-Barre chancellor
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Lynda Goldstein has been appointed chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Wilkes-Barre beginning Aug. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, announced Kelly Austin, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. “I am thrilled that Dr. Goldstein has graciously accepted this appointment, and I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Wolf calls on Pennsylvania in new anti-litter campaign
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Wolf Administration today joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter Action Plan released last year. “As a […]
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania. For another, Fetterman paid $2,000 for an airplane to haul a banner over weekend beachgoers on the Jersey Shore welcoming Oz back home to the Garden State. And in particularly viral posts, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of the infamous MTV show “Jersey Shore,” and “Little” Steven Van Zandt of “The Sopranos” and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band recorded videos telling Oz to come home. “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed,” Van Zandt says. “So come on back to Jersey where you belong.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
Why A Train Station Was Just Named After Wawa
Hoagies and hot coffee are just a couple of reasons that Wawa has such a dedicated fanbase. If you're not a native of or haven't visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., there's a chance that you don't even know what Wawa is, but many of the people who frequent the convenience store love it (via Wawa's official website).
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
'Good Morning America' visits Women's Animal Center to celebrate 'Dogust'
"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day," said GMA's Lara Spencer.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
Comments / 0