This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!

Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
metrofamilymagazine.com
Feel like a kid again with 5 OKC date night ideas!
Is it as chaotic at your house right now as it is at mine?!? Back-to-school season is notorious for high emotions and high stress for my family of five. In addition to carving out time to have fun and seek joy as a family this month, I’m also committed to setting aside time for an adult-only evening (or two!). Quality time with the people I love always does my heart good, reduces my stress and reminds me of what’s most important. Check out these ideas for a unique date night or friends’ night out experience in OKC this month — you may be surprised that these family fun locales also offer adults-only fun!
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
Will Walmart Follow Sam’s Club In Charging For Grocery Pickup?
It was just over a month ago that Sam's Club started charging a flat $4 fee per order for anything members wished to pick up outside the store. How long will it be until Walmart does the same?. Grocery pickup has been a popular option even before the 2020 pandemic,...
kiowacountysignal.com
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
Oklahoma family fights for refund after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
edmondoutlook.com
Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences
Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
KFOR
What to expect at the OKC Zoo this August
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a jam-packed schedule this month. Beginning today through the end of August, the OKC Zoo will have adjusted summer hours. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Attractions, experiences, and concessions will be open with adjusted schedules. Now...
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
wdnonline.com
Local Division 1 athlete declares YMCA as home gym
The Great Plains Family YMCA celebrated University of Oklahoma football player and WHS grad Ethan Downs on Saturday as Downs named the Great Plains Family YMCA his home gym. “Hearing that the YMCA was a Christian organization got me interested in the sponsorship,” Downs said. “Going to the weight room, swimming in the pool, the indoor running track and being around the good people are some of the things I really enjoy about the gym. I come here often and they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a spotlight for us?’ I thought it sounded really cool.”
Lawton’s Farmers Market Celebrates Christmas in July
All month long, businesses, websites, and groups have been celebrating 'Christmas in July' with special discounts, even some early Christmas garments, and special prices on all things Christmas. Lawton Farmers Market is the latest to join the Christmas Hullabaloo! This Saturday, July 30, the Lawton Farmers Market will also have...
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
PHOTOS: Dogs needing loving homes in Oklahoma
As we get ready for the weekend, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is sharing a few of the adoptable dogs who need a loving home.
KOCO
Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
