Yadier Molina Rehab Assignment Updated

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a deal that had some players concerned the team was giving up on the season, the Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer when the San Diego Padres first baseman vetoed a move to the Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. “It’s like New Year’s Eve: 3-2-1 fireworks,” Cora said in the visitor’s dugout at Minute Maid Field in Houston. “For how down we were yesterday, there’s a lot of excitement in the clubhouse to keep these guys.” The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star with Kansas City, along with two minor leaguers and enough cash to pay almost all of Hosmer’s salary in exchange for minor league left-hander Jay Groome. The addition of the four-time Gold Glove winner, who is batting .272 with eight homers and 40 RBIs, helps fill one of the team’s biggest holes so far this season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO