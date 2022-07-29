19 Year Old Man Charged With Sexual Assault on Sea Isle Beach

Stone Harbor’s council meets Tuesday afternoon and is expected to formally pull the plug on an expensive pump station project. Stone Harbor has a resolution to terminate a pump station project for 93rd Street that saw escalating costs in recent months. Council is expected to amend a salary ordinance that includes a new recent hire of an assistant administrator, with an established salary range topping out at $90,000.

