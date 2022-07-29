19 Year Old Man Charged With Sexual Assault on Sea Isle Beach

987thecoast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
987thecoast.com
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
987thecoast.com
July 31, 2022
North Wildwood Police are searching for a man who stole a motor vehicle on Saturday. Police say the theft occurred around 4:00am in the area of the 100 east block of 10th Avenue. A photo of the alleged suspect has been released by police. Photo courtesy North Wildwood Police social media. The post North Wildwood…
987thecoast.com
August 1, 2022
The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday morning. A commercial vehicle left the Parkway near milepost 26.3 in the southbound lanes and rolled over. The occupant of the vehicle was out upon arrival by the fire department. Information and photo courtesy of Marmora Volunteer Fire Co.…
987thecoast.com
Rollover Accident Reported on Garden State Parkway; No Serious Injuries
The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday morning. A commercial vehicle left the Parkway near milepost 26.3 in the southbound lanes and rolled over. The occupant of the vehicle was out upon arrival by the fire department. Information and photo courtesy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
987thecoast.com
Stone Harbor to Bail on Pump Station Project
Stone Harbor’s council meets Tuesday afternoon and is expected to formally pull the plug on an expensive pump station project. Stone Harbor has a resolution to terminate a pump station project for 93rd Street that saw escalating costs in recent months. Council is expected to amend a salary ordinance that includes a new recent hire of an assistant administrator, with an established salary range topping out at $90,000.
Comments / 0