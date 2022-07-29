Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovic cuts list to six; decision coming before early signing period

247sports.com
Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit
It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure. According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment. "NCAA...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell
The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon. Legendary NBA player Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife Jeanine at his side. Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He won two NCAA Tournaments with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 before winning 11 NBA Championships during his professional career.
NBA・
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek spurns hometown Longhorns, pledges to arch-rival Oklahoma
Brent Venables hasn't yet participated in the Red River Showdown as a head coach, but he's already encroaching upon enemy territory. Austin (Tx.) Westlake High four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his pledge Monday to Venables and the Sooners, fresh off an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Friday. Though his father played football for the Horns, and though he plays his prep ball at a Texas pipeline in Austin Westlake, the four-star phenom will make the 350+ mile journey to play for the Horns’ arch-rival in Norman.
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Kentucky men's basketball history
Winner of eight national championships — good for second all time — the University of Kentucky is basketball royalty. Actually, it's the most successful program in the history of the game, when it comes to NCAA Tournament appearances and wins. Guided by the likes of legendary coaches Adolph...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
247Sports
