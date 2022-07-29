ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

destinationtampabay.com

58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters

Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
floridainsider.com

Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida

Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
The month of August in the arts: Hot stuff

The good people at Live Nation, the company responsible for booking the Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, aren’t about to let sweltering summer temperatures get in the way of a big outdoor concert season. August appears to be the busiest month at Mid-Florida so far this year.
Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa

Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes. Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.
Cookie Munchers makes the biggest ice cream sandwich in Tampa

Cookie Munchers may be the best dessert destination in the city of Tampa. The massive cookie and ice cream purveyors are situated not far from USF Tampa, so they’re helping energize the next generation of Tampa locals with some wildly sweet treats. It’s no surprise that Cookie Munchers may just also serve up the biggest ice cream sandwich in the city of Tampa (and maybe the state of Florida). Seriously you could probably use this ice cream sandwich as a spare tire. On average, each cookie they craft is 6-inches in diameter.
Hero using his business success to give back to community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
Tully's Tails: Ziggy's Legacy Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A few years ago, Mandy Figarola closed her animal shelter down, but not before making one more save. She found Ziggy, full of puncture wounds and emaciated. So, Figarola, alongside her husband Raul, who’s a veterinarian, bought him back. “He became, you know, my sole...
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28

3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
