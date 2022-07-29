destinationtampabay.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
‘Brews by the Bay’ returning to The Florida Aquarium with new name
"Brews By the Bay" is returning to The Florida Aquarium with a new name in September after a two year hiatus.
destinationtampabay.com
58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
floridainsider.com
Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida
Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
fox13news.com
Largo artist undergoes spiritual experience while putting together ‘Dark Matter’ exhibit
LARGO, Fla. - A Pinellas County artist hopes to help people through the healing process with a new gallery exhibit in Largo. Whether through painting on canvas or creating sculpture with different mediums, artist Jason Hackenwerth uses his art to flush his feelings. "The paintings are really expressions of unfettered...
stpetecatalyst.com
The month of August in the arts: Hot stuff
The good people at Live Nation, the company responsible for booking the Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, aren’t about to let sweltering summer temperatures get in the way of a big outdoor concert season. August appears to be the busiest month at Mid-Florida so far this year.
wild941.com
Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa
Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes. Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.
fox13news.com
City of Dunedin shares 'Scoop the Poop' message with the help of kilts, bagpipes, and swords
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Responsible pet owners know that leaving behind your dog "doo" is a big "don't." The city of Dunedin is amplifying that "scoop the poop" message, and they're doing it in a very Dunedin way, complete with kilts, bagpipes, and swords. They're hoping to grab peoples' attention and...
thatssotampa.com
Cookie Munchers makes the biggest ice cream sandwich in Tampa
Cookie Munchers may be the best dessert destination in the city of Tampa. The massive cookie and ice cream purveyors are situated not far from USF Tampa, so they’re helping energize the next generation of Tampa locals with some wildly sweet treats. It’s no surprise that Cookie Munchers may just also serve up the biggest ice cream sandwich in the city of Tampa (and maybe the state of Florida). Seriously you could probably use this ice cream sandwich as a spare tire. On average, each cookie they craft is 6-inches in diameter.
Bay News 9
Hero using his business success to give back to community
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is using the success of his patented car accessory to give back to his community. Michael Baker and others designed and patented a device called the Odayex 6, a mobile monitor for cars that displays miles per hour. What You Need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
ABC Action News
Tully's Tails: Ziggy's Legacy Rescue
TAMPA, Fla. — A few years ago, Mandy Figarola closed her animal shelter down, but not before making one more save. She found Ziggy, full of puncture wounds and emaciated. So, Figarola, alongside her husband Raul, who’s a veterinarian, bought him back. “He became, you know, my sole...
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Tampa Bay Comic Convention expects record attendance
The convention features hundreds of booths, celebrity guests, panel discussions, photo opportunities, and more
fox13news.com
It's August and the tropics are quiet, but it’s not as weird as it feels
TAMPA, Fla. - August dawned on a very dry tropical atmosphere over the Atlantic. The satellite image below shows the water vapor in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The brownish-orange colors are representative of the dry air. Much of the dryness is caused by Saharan dust that has spread east...
Sun City Center community being overrun with wild hogs, neighbors say
Residents in one Sun City Center community said their neighborhood is being overrun by wild hogs and new developments are to blame.
thegabber.com
Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28
3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
Comments / 0