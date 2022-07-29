ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters

Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
TAMPA, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Longboat Key, Florida

Visit Longboat Key for Island Inspiration, Leave with Memories for a Lifetime. Longboat Key. Pure Magic. One can only explain the lure of Longboat Key, Florida as a combination of magical transcendence into the perfect island escape and a blissful beach playground for an exclusive and pristine vacation destination. Named...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL

Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa

Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Don't Become a Statistic

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the importance of getting your Life Guard Imaging scan so you will not become a statistic. Currently, LGI is one of only 4 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
HEALTH
thegabber.com

Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28

3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000. 5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500. 5840 30th Ave. S.,...
GULFPORT, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay

Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Authentic Italian Food in Tampa Bay

A Tampa Bay restaurant has won awards for its authentic Italian food. Beccofino’s Owner and Chef, Antonio Casamento, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious Italian recipe. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE

