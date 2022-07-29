Job fair offers hundreds of jobs to Soldiers, Families

fortcampbell-courier.com
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
28 Residents In 2022-23 Leadership Hopkinsville Class
One of the largest Leadership Hopkinsville-Christian County classes in recent history was announced Thursday night. Christian County Chamber President Taylor Hayes says the program is beneficial for anyone in Christian County, even those who grew up here. He adds HES Energynet’s Robin Tabor and Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library’s Tiffany Luna...
TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than seven hours of open session and two hours of closed doors, the WKU Board of Regents made their decision whether to dismiss tenured professor Dr. Jeanine Huss. The voting process went as follows: “I am going to call for a vote of...
Strict rules for fortune tellers, tarot card readers could be lifted in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a law that few, if any, knew existed, it turns out that fortune tellers and tarot card readers in Clarksville are required to meet strict standards for higher education, physical health and morality. They are also required to report to a city board that doesn’t exist.
Clarksville schools making progress in filling teacher openings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) says they are making progress in filling the more than 100 teacher vacancies they faced this summer. A spokesperson with CMCSS says over the past two weeks, administrators have closed the vacancy gap from 150 to around 70....
Houston County's struggling hospital has a new owner starting Aug. 1
Since 2010, at least 13 hospitals in rural areas of Tennessee have closed, forcing residents in those communities to drive long distances to seek basic medical treatment.
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
Nashville, Tennessee Man Convicted of Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking in Southeastern Kentucky
LONDON, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Nashville man was convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in London, of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
Wisdom, All-star team turn tragedy into triumph in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville has one of the best Little League baseball programs in the country, producing the United Champions in 2012, and this year is no different. But for one family, this summer's All-Star run has provided healing from a tragedy more than a decade ago. October...
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
Four arrested at Planned Parenthood in Nashville
Four were arrested at Planned Parenthood's Nashville location on Thursday, according to Metron Nashville Police Department officials.
Two Women Wanted In Paducah Robbery Located In Hopkinsville
Two women wanted in connection to a robbery investigation in Paducah Thursday have been arrested Friday morning. Paducah Police say on July 22nd 38-year-old Latasha Taylor of Clarksville entered a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
Search underway for suspects after carjacking at Clarksville gas station
The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.
