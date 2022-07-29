ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

4th Street Reconstruction Project Update - July 29

By Kim Eslinger
millcitytimes.com
 4 days ago
millcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
millcitytimes.com

RJM Construction Begins Second Duffey Development

Adaptive Reuse Brings New Life to Historic North Loop Buildings. Following the recent grand opening of The Duffey on Washington Ave. in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood, RJM Construction has started a $171 million second development, currently named Duffey 2.0. The project involves adaptive reuse by converting existing buildings located...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411

This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

There’s a bad smell somewhere

[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
MIX 108

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#4th St#Www Minneapoli
stcroix360.com

High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River

Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
RIVER FALLS, WI
ccxmedia.org

HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Four injured in Highway 60 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
BUTTERFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m. When...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
whby.com

Green Bay man shot and killed in Minneapolis alley

MINNEAPOLIS, Min–A Green Bay man is believed to be the victim of a murder in the Twin Cities. Sunrise Badbear Wade was found shot in a Minneapolis alleyway around 11:00 Friday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Minneapolis Police say they are treating...
Minnesota Reformer

Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests

Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy