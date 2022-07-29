Be chillin' with our villains in an air-conditioned auditorium to see Disney's Descendants: The Musical, playing this weekend July 29-31 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

I first met a man named Hussein Khazaal in 1975 just after he opened a new middle eastern restaurant in the West Seattle Junction. I would come to learn that his trademark phrase, "I want to make you something very special" was in part possible because of his wife, Inaam. The Phoencia would later move to lower Queen Anne and then Alki Beach where it thrived. If Hussein was the smiling chef, Inaam was the woman with many of the recipes that defined their reputation. Hussein had worked in dozens of restaurants from the late 1960's and early 70's and knew the business well. He had always wanted to have a family too so after working in many countries he came to the west coast.

