Be chillin' with our villains in an air-conditioned auditorium to see Disney's Descendants: The Musical, playing this weekend July 29-31 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Summer Concert Series
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Concert Series will be held at Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM unless otherwise stipulated. August 3 – The Coats (A ccapella Group) August 10 – Slim Wizzy (Blues & Rock-n-Roll) August 17 – Joey Jewell...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
westsideseattle.com
Alki's Ampersand Cafe and West Seattle Brewing Tapshack to close Sept. 30; Redevelopment coming
Two long time businesses on Alki beach will close this fall and the land and buildings will be redeveloped. Ampersand Cafe and West Seattle Brewing's Tapshack have been staples on Alki since 2013 and 2016 respectively. The location will be remodeled according to city records, and joined, by a second...
westsideseattle.com
New doctor joins VCA West Seattle Veterinary Hospital
VCA West Seattle Veterinary Hospital is excited to announce the addition of a new doctor to the practice. Dr. Apicella is a native of Hiram, Ohio and attended veterinary school at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. She has always loved the Seattle area and is excited to explore the diverse restaurants and activities West Seattle has to offer.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
westsideseattle.com
Inaam Khazaal is celebrated for her birthday at beloved Phoencia restaurant
I first met a man named Hussein Khazaal in 1975 just after he opened a new middle eastern restaurant in the West Seattle Junction. I would come to learn that his trademark phrase, "I want to make you something very special" was in part possible because of his wife, Inaam. The Phoencia would later move to lower Queen Anne and then Alki Beach where it thrived. If Hussein was the smiling chef, Inaam was the woman with many of the recipes that defined their reputation. Hussein had worked in dozens of restaurants from the late 1960's and early 70's and knew the business well. He had always wanted to have a family too so after working in many countries he came to the west coast.
Eater
8 Seattle Places to Go for Dinner and a Show
There’s something about dinner theater. Laughing raucously with strangers, the drama of the kitchen mirroring the drama of the stage, sitting back with a piece of cake at the end and enjoying the unpredictability of it all. Seattle is the place for dinner theater, especially in historic locations. Gaze above at aerial ballets as you eat your bolognese at The Pink Door, or take in a dazzling cabaret as you enjoy the spiced rum cocktail aptly named Lola’s Coconuts at the Can Can. For zero-proof options, the Can Can offers the Aurora Elixir Fizz, a refreshing effervescent yuzu-orange blossom mocktail infused with herbaceous hops. Best of all, the show doesn’t have to stop at dinner theater. Head to drag brunch in the morning because, after all, the show must go on.
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: Blue Angels launch at Jet Blast Bash Festival August 6-7
Outdoor family festival offers the closest experience to Blues’ Seafair Takeoffs. SEATTLE, July 28, 2022—The Museum of Flight’s annual Jet Blast Bash outdoor flightline festival, is the closest event to the Blue Angels’ dynamic takeoffs and landings for the Boeing Seafair Air Show August 6-7, 2022.
shorelineareanews.com
Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning
At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N. Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO. We then determined the patient was deceased. The scene was left to KCSO. Here is...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19534 SE 51st St
Embrace the lake lifestyle from this shared waterfront oasis located just one house off the beach. A rare opportunity to join a community of 14 homes with access to over 80' of waterfront, 2 large L-shaped docks with moorage, sandy beach and grassy picnic area. Savor spectacular sunrises and witness the lake come alive with kayakers, boaters and paddlers from your private view deck. On the market for the first time, this comfortable late mid-century home offers strong bones, stunning water views, a complete second kitchen and spacious heated shop. Nestled on a private lakeside cul de sac in desirable Eagle Cove with easy access to I-90, downtown Issaquah and award-winning Issaquah schools.
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park. Seattle Fire is responding to an accident on I-5. I-5 Colonnade park is a winding series of bike paths, trails, and an off-leash area running under the I-5 highway.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
