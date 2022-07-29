glendale-wi.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
Wisconsin DOJ opens investigation into fraudulent ballot stunt
The Wisconsin Department of Justice opened an investigation into a fraudulent ballot scheme Friday after a group of residents allegedly plotted to request illegitimate absentee ballots in August's primary elections.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac County judge to resign
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- There is an opening for a judge in Fond du Lac County. Gov. Tony Evers' office says Judge Dale English is stepping down on Dec. 1. Evers will need to appoint a judge to serve the rest of English's term, which ends July 31, 2023.
Watertown Pride event sparks controversy after learning about drag performance
A Pride event in Watertown has sparked controversy after locals learned there would be a drag show performance.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord
“Right now, I’m still frustrated, I’m scared ‘cause I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Patricia Williams tells Wisconsin Examiner as she sits on the front porch of the place she called home for nearly a decade. “I don’t know where I’m going to go.” Like many others across Milwaukee County, the 62-year-old mother […] The post Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Stretch of Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County to close through end of summer
MALONE (WLUK) -- Highway 151 is set to close beginning Monday as part of a $639,000 project. Work will target the stretch of 151 between County Highway W and County Highway Q in the Town of Malone in Fond du Lac County. Traffic will use Q and W as detours.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Heavy rains prove too much for Hartford Mill Pond Dam | By Steve Volkert
July 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – City of Hartford crews opened up the Mill Pond Dam last. week to drain it down for next week’s reconstruction of the north wall. On Saturday, July 23, the heavy rains filled it back up faster than the bypass could drain it down. The area received just over 3 1/2“ of rain Saturday night.
fortatkinsononline.com
Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise
Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmer markets
MADISON (WLUK) -- A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas -- loose peas that are no longer in their pod -- sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
UPDATE: Green Alert canceled, veteran found safe
A green alert issued for a woman missing from Milwaukee now says she may be heading to the Tomah area.
wlip.com
Country Thunder Arrest and Citation Totals Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Country Thunder arrest and citation totals have been released. There were nine felony arrests including three for child abuse, two for bail jumping as well as battery, strangulation, threats to an officer, and endangering safety. 16 misdemeanor arrests were recorded-seven for disorderly conduct, 5 for resisting an...
milwaukeerecord.com
Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View
We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
CBS 58
Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
Comments / 0