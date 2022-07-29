Negotiator: No Legal MA Sports Betting In 2022 Would Be Failure

Massachusetts will pass a legal sports betting bill this year. State policymakers announced a compromise on the stalled MA sports betting bill past 5 a.m. Monday. The bill includes a 20% tax rate for online sports betting and a 15% tax rate for retail. It also includes a ban on in-state college teams (except when they are playing in tournaments). Casinos and racetracks receive sports betting licenses, and there will also be seven online sports betting licenses. There will be no advertising ban, while credit card deposits for funding accounts will be prohibited.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO