Lewes Historical Society celebrates 60th anniversary

Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Cape Gazette
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, DuPont Co. retiree
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, 81, of Laurel, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ChristianaCare Hospital in Wilmington. Susan was born March 31, 1941 in Salisbury, Md., to the late Otto Duker Zacharias and Francis Wood Zacharias. She attended Lewes High School. Her first job was as a volunteer...
Cape Gazette
U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Milton Aug. 17
The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milton Memorial Park. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The family-friendly event connects members of the community to their...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
spinsheet.com
Sailing to Cambridge, Maryland
During the height of the pandemic and (for me) boatless summer of 2020, the Maryland Eastern Shore was as far as I traveled from Annapolis. I slowed down. Learned to paint. Got off the water. I also fell in love. Yes, that kind, but also with driving country roads, the sun sitting low in the sky, the musty smell of the marsh. The sudden interest in country music. You know that feeling.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Picking Up Some Wood at Nuttle’s
Nuttle Lumber and Coal Company was a family owned business founded by three members of the Nuttle family in Denton, Md. in 1930. The Nuttle Lumber Company was formed in 1973 after J. D. Neal and Richard Derrickson bought the operating interests of the Nuttle Lumber and Coal Company. J. D. Neal retired in 2011 and now The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Nuttle Lumber Company is the only remaining branch that is open. Facts: “ My Eastern Shore MD” “ Nuttle Lumber will close at the end of December leads to shutdown of Denton Store” by Abby Andrews Dec. 7, 2011. What is now in this location in St. Michaels, Maryland? Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
Cape Gazette
Lord Baltimore Lions volunteer at Firecracker 5K
LMembers of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View were on the scene at the Bethany Beach Firecracker 5K Run/Walk July 3. The Lions worked both at the race check-in site at Harvest Tide Steakhouse July 2, and again at the Bethany Beach Bandstand and the 5K course July 3.
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
Cape Gazette
Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser set Sept. 17
The Great Futures gala team announced tickets are now on sale for the annual Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser. The Coastal Clambake by the Bay will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. The fun-filled event will feature live bluegrass music, bourbon and beer.
Cape Gazette
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
