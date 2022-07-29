ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

On Higgins Lake, distrust and old grudges cloud septic debate

bridgemi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bridgemi.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email

July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WKMI

Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago

Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hobson
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Higgins Lake#Water Resources#Lake Whitefish#Water Management#Urban Construction#Lyon
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy