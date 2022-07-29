ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Fire crews are gaining the upper hand on the Oak Fire near Yosemite

By KVPR
 3 days ago
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Homes evacuated as Californian wildfire spreads

Families have been evacuated from a tiny community in California at serious risk from a raging wildfire. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Oregon House in Yuba County as the Winding Fire spread rapidly, California Fire officials said. The Sacramento Bee reports that heavy plumes of black smoke and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year

The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway

The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
TRAFFIC

