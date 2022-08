The 25-year-old playground at Green Brook Park will undergo a facelift this fall. During the regular monthly meeting Monday night, the Smithville Aldermen voted to award a bid to Stain and Seal Experts of Nashville to conduct a wood staining, sealing, and restoration of the existing wooden playground equipment, benches, and infrastructure of the park. The bid is for $45,867. The city had budgeted $48,000 for the project. The city will make any repairs or replacement of materials.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO