Chicago, IL

City’s transit plan vows equity, residents fear gentrification

By Samantha Callender
Austin Weekly News
 4 days ago
NPRGAdmin 2015
4d ago

Well, development is a normal financial and civic cycle. Eventually, circumstances converge so that development happens in every neighborhood. This is generally a great thing. However, what to do with the displaced people, who are sometimes “challenging,” to put it nicely, for working, middle-class, professional folks who have different values and lifestyles? That’s what the planners need to consider. If Austin is FINALLY being developed in a significant way, some of those folks won’t fit. Where will they go?

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

CTA and crime are synonymous. Anyone spending funds on anything other than the crime problem, doesn't care about your public transportation needs.

