City’s transit plan vows equity, residents fear gentrification

www.austinweeklynews.com
NPRGAdmin 2015
4d ago
Well, development is a normal financial and civic cycle. Eventually, circumstances converge so that development happens in every neighborhood. This is generally a great thing. However, what to do with the displaced people, who are sometimes “challenging,” to put it nicely, for working, middle-class, professional folks who have different values and lifestyles? That’s what the planners need to consider. If Austin is FINALLY being developed in a significant way, some of those folks won’t fit. Where will they go?
Reply
3
Pat McCarthy
4d ago
CTA and crime are synonymous. Anyone spending funds on anything other than the crime problem, doesn't care about your public transportation needs.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Rent Is Spiking — So Tenants Are Forming Unions And Pushing For Rent Control To Stay In Their Neighborhoods
CHICAGO — Lynn Rye lives in a single-family home on the border of Avondale and Logan Square with five roommates. The squat bungalow is flanked by multi-unit buildings and three-flats. In July 2021, their landlord raised their rent by $200 a month — effective immediately. Rye remembered the Fair...
Far South Siders Have Been Promised A Red Line Extension For 50 Years. Now, The CTA Says It’s Closer Than Ever To Happening
ROSELAND — The city’s transit agency is asking for more than $2 billion in federal funding for its Red Line Extension project, which Far South Siders say would relieve a “transportation desert” and boost the local economy if completed equitably. The Chicago Transit Authority’s $3.6 billion...
Proposed Chicago ordinance would crack down on pre-8 a.m. garbage pickups
The Chicago City Council’s taking the month of August off, but Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) is pushing for a crackdown on private waste haulers who pick up the trash way too early. He said some residents have reported trucks as early as 4 a.m.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Speed keeps Chicago’s mayor safe, but speed cameras keep her in cash
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin once arrived in a large, black SUV at a news conference promoting higher fuel efficiency standards. Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed $5 billion in new taxes but ripped out the toilets from a mansion to dodge property taxes. Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted speed cameras were about safety...
Bronzeville’s 43 Green, A Project Bringing Affordable Homes Next To Green Line, Celebrates Milestone With ‘Topping Ceremony’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville’s first equitable transit-oriented development has finished the first part of construction. The team behind 43 Green — a $35 million, 10-story retail and residential development coming to 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue — held a “topping ceremony” Friday with city officials to celebrate finishing the development’s structure.
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
Austin Weekly News
Friends of the Children-Chicago gets $1.6M to expand south
Friends of the Children-Chicago, the local West Side branch of a national organization that pairs children as young as 4 years old with paid mentors until the child is finished with high school, was recently one among five organizations that received the first Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant awards.
RELATED PEOPLE
Austin Weekly News
Letters
In the Spring of 2022, the mayor and several aldermen supported bringing a casino to several Chicago neighborhoods: River West, Soldier field and the South Loop. With Mayor Lightfoot strongly advocating for the casino project, the proposal passed largely as a solution to the city’s pension problem. Three casinos...
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
chicagostarmedia.com
Streeterville Organization of Active Residents creates safety culture to prevent, reduce crime
The Streeterville Organization of Active Residents (SOAR) provides an excellent example of a Chicago grassroots neighborhood organization where members use multiple strategies to make public safety a neighborhood priority. The creation of a “culture of safety” is central to the mission of a nonprofit organization like SOAR. SOAR’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockclubchicago.org
The Jefferson Park Home Built For Chicago’s First Polish Alderman Is For Sale
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side home built more than 100 years ago for the city’s first Polish alderman is for sale — and its owners and local preservationists are hoping it will be bought by someone who won’t demolish it. The home at 5318...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
Urgent direct payment deadline for hundreds of thousands of Americans eligible for $150 in travel and gas payments
THOUSANDS of Americans need to act fast to obtain $150 in travel and gas payments as the deadline slowly approaches. The direct transit and gas payments apply to eligible Chicago residents. To apply, you must be a Chicago resident, at least 18 years old, and have a current and valid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
austintalks.org
West Sider not optimistic about new state party chair’s commitment to Black voters
To be clear, it doesn’t matter to me if the head of the Democratic Party of Illinois is Black, white, Latino or Asian. The best person for the job should be in that position. What is deemed best for the job is in the eye of the beholder and...
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should either
Chicago police vehicle on roadPhoto by Arvell Dorsey Jr. (Creative Commons) The hypocrisy stinks pretty bad in Chicago. Why? Several police-driven vehicles used to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot from place to place around Chicago have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's distinct cry for stricter speed cameras in the city.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Lightfoot’s ex-deputy mayor of public security to John Kass: I pack heat on the CTA
This relatively long article covers three different topics related to conservative pundit John Kass, previously known for his anti-bike columns in the Chicago Tribune. If you’re short on time and are mostly interested in the news item mentioned in the headline, skip ahead to the last section of the post.
National Night Out activities taking place across Chicago area
National Night Out activities are taking place in Chicago and across the suburbs Tuesday night.
Comments / 7