Cast Announced for AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Fairfield Footlighters

I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.

2 DAYS AGO