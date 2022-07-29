Cast Announced for AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Fairfield Footlighters

behindthecurtaincincy.com
HARVEY Runs Sept. 3-12
Cast: Rebecca Ashby as Myrtle Mae, Peggy Allen as Veta Simmons, Randy King as Elwood P. Dowd, Rebecca Morman as Miss Johnson, Elaine Micheal as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet, Karen Oehler as Nurse Kelly, Rob Willison as Duane Wilson, David Vanderhorst as Lyman Sanderson M.D., Jay Fultz as William R. Chumbley M.D., Carol Rickey as Betty Chumbley, Scott Flannery as Judge Omar Gaffney, Wayne Dunn as E.J. Lofgren & Sam Goldsmith as Orderly.
Auditions Announced for 2022-2023 Season at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) is holding auditions in August for their acclaimed MainStage productions and a Touring Production in their 2022-2023 season, which includes Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR., Princess & Frog, and Disney’s Moana JR., and a touring production of A Seussified Christmas Carol. All...
August 2022
BLACK VIOLIN – Give Thanks Holiday Tour | Tue, Nov. 15 | Aronoff Center. “Black Violin upends cultural and musical stereotypes…an unexpected blend of classically trained musicianship and hip-hop beats and inventiveness.” – The Miami Herald. “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next...
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Eviction is Violence meeting held for Victoria Square tenants in Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park
The Cincinnati Housing Justice Coalition (CHJC) held an emergency housing meeting at Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park, in collaboration with the Victoria Square tenants who are concerned about the future, after receiving notices from private developer, Sunset Property Solutions, that many were required to vacate their apartments by the end of October.
Robin Dahms: Expressing a grief too deep, after watching her husband die from cancer
Robin Dahms watched her husband Paul, 53, die from cancer over a period of two years and is sharing this poem — and her deep grief — with our readers. They were married 19 years. Grief Before Death. I don’t want to live this life without you.
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours. Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships
Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Adopt-a-Pet: Cincinnati Animal Care needs you to adopt kittens, like Kale!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's kitten season, and the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society has lots for you to adopt!. Kale, for instance, is a couple of months old. He's curious, and very sweet. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society...
