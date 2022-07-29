Four to seek 3 Camden school board seats

CAMDEN — No one else filed Friday for the three open seats on the Camden County Board of Education in this fall’s school board election.

That means the Nov. 8 election for the three seats will feature four candidates: incumbents Jason Banks and Chris Purcell, second-time candidate Eleanora Doane-Butts, and first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal.

Sissy Aydlett, who currently holds the third seat, is not seeking re-election because she won the Republican primary in May for an at-large seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners. She’s running unopposed for that seat in November.

Banks is seeking a third four-year term and Purcell is seeking a second four-year term.

Doane-Butts, who first ran for a school board seat in 2018, said she’s running this year because she wants to make sure Camden students get the best education.

“As a school board member I want to make it possible for students, parents, bus drivers, administrators and the community to have more input in the education of our students,” she said in an email. “I am very passionate about education and I hope the residents of Camden County will give me the opportunity to serve.”

O’Neal, the daughter of a teacher and coach, said she’s running to ensure teachers get the resources “they need and deserve to do their job.” She also wants to help parents “bridge the communication gap” so they can get the school resources their child needs. She also wants to “be a voice for students,” not just those doing well in the classroom but “also the ones that don’t have the voice to be heard.”

