Newport News, VA

Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program

YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
City
Newport News, VA
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
