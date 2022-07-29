peninsulachronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
peninsulachronicle.com
Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program
YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
2-year-old found dead with woman suffering medical emergency in Virginia Beach
Officials say the cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent. The Detective Bureau is investigating this case as a suspicious death.
National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
New report on Petersburg assisted living facility reveals more failures, neglect
A new inspection report on the Department of Social Services' website reveals a slew of continued failures by staff at Fillmore Place in Petersburg.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Striped piglet named ‘Cantalope’ born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk welcomed a new piglet in June named Cantaloupe, or "Lou" for short.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
13newsnow.com
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Comments / 0