​City of Toledo Sells Former North Towne Square Mall to NorthPoint Development

Former North Towne Square Mall site officially sold to developer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
themirrornewspaper.com
Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
13abc.com
Crash on White St. & South Ravine Parkway, telephone pole hit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
13abc.com
Small business in Bowling Green continues to thrive after major challenges.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many small business owners have faced a lot of challenges in recent years. Here’s the story of a Wood County business owner who navigated all the obstacles and came out on the other side stronger than ever. For Keeps opened in 1997 as a general...
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Brothers aim to fully reopen Splash Universe Water Park
DUNDEE, Mich. — Families may have fond memories of taking trips to Splash Universe Water Park in Dundee, Michigan before it was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Under the new ownership of brothers Jacob and Joseph Garmo, the wet wonderland is...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
nbc24.com
Man shot and killed in Toledo Friday evening
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed around 10 Friday night at the intersection of South Byrne Road and Gibralter Heights Drive. The victim, identified as Dominick Barnett, was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
TARTA’S zero fare police coming to an end on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — After over two years, free rides on Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) buses are coming to an end. TARTA’s zero fare policy, which began in March 2020 as a coronavirus safety measure, will come to an end on Monday, August 1. Still, TARTA’s Andy...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
toledo.com
Jumbo Visits Toledo!
1880: Jumbo the Elephant makes his Toledo debut. The giant circus performer was showcased at the beginning of each performance in Ring Number One, right after the Triumphal Pageant and Grant Entrée. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted July 26 by the Putnam County Grand Jury. James C. Berger, 32, Belmore; receiving stolen property. Jacob A. Smith, 21, Continental, failure to provide notice of change address. Joshua L. Springer, 40, Findlay, domestic violence. Jared A. Smith, 33, Pandora, possession of a controlled substance.
toledo.com
Frederick Douglass Visits Toledo
1864: Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth speak to a packed house at College Hall on Summit Street in Toledo. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides. House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo. On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks,...
