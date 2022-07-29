Former Sioux Falls mayor Knobe: It is a dark time, but we can brighten it with our actions and votes. Be a Change Agent

www.sdstandardnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen Walters
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"Amy ChristieSioux Falls, SD
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
The HUB launches to serve refugee, immigrant, and BIPOC business groups. After over two years of planning and collaboration, The HUB is finally getting on it’s feet in Sioux Falls. Canaries will change their team name to The Dudes, give away bobbleheads this weekend. Updated: 22 hours ago. Canaries...
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While you’re enjoying the 4-H exhibits, grandstand shows and the carnival rides at the Sioux Empire Fair this year, there is growing interest in the land you’ll be walking on. As we’ve reported, Minnehaha County has an offer on the table...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon reprimanded for not disclosing denial of his medical license renewal
Wilson Asfora, MD, a former neurosurgeon with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, was reprimanded by the state medical board for failing to disclose his medical license renewal was denied in Florida, the Argus Leader reported July 27. Three notes:. 1. The reprimand, filed July 26, states Dr. Asfora did not...
kelo.com
Sheriff looking for drug dealer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
RELATED PEOPLE
drgnews.com
Good News Story – Sioux Falls Street Corn
Here’s your Good News Story of the Day. Citizens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota are excited because a single stalk of corn is growing in front of a home . . . through a small crack in the concrete. It’s just over a foot tall. The owner of the house it’s in front of says, “It’s literal street corn!” The same thing happened about five miles away in Sioux Falls back in 2020 . . . and locals there called it a “kernel of hope” . . . before some punk uprooted it in the middle of the night.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kansas City makes sure The Dude(s) does not abide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a season of strikes and gutters, ups and downs for the Sioux Falls Canaries. While there have been more downs of late Friday was an up for fans in Sioux Falls who took part in the Canaries’ second “Big Lebowski Night”, complete with special jersey and a one-time only name change to “The Dudes”.
amazingmadison.com
Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day
Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO Tackling Garden Problems
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about some common gardening problems around the area and how to treat them. Doug says one of the most common problems in the garden is blossom end rot. The main culprit for the rot is the plant not transporting calcium to the fruit. This is usually due to the plant not getting enough water. The best way to treat this is to make sure your plants are getting plenty of water. You can also add some calcium to the soil. Waiting to plant your tomatoes until mid May is also another good idea to prevent the rot from forming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
KELOLAND TV
When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebrating National Ice Cream month with Stensland Family Farms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! July is National Ice Cream month, and what better way to celebrate than here at local Stensland Family Farm to check out their creamery and find out how ice cream is made. I am here with Doug Stensland and we’re about...
Comments / 1