ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Former Sioux Falls mayor Knobe: It is a dark time, but we can brighten it with our actions and votes. Be a Change Agent

sdstandardnow.com
 2 days ago
www.sdstandardnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office

The HUB launches to serve refugee, immigrant, and BIPOC business groups. After over two years of planning and collaboration, The HUB is finally getting on it’s feet in Sioux Falls. Canaries will change their team name to The Dudes, give away bobbleheads this weekend. Updated: 22 hours ago. Canaries...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sheriff looking for drug dealer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Jesus
Person
Matt Gaetz
drgnews.com

Good News Story – Sioux Falls Street Corn

Here’s your Good News Story of the Day. Citizens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota are excited because a single stalk of corn is growing in front of a home . . . through a small crack in the concrete. It’s just over a foot tall. The owner of the house it’s in front of says, “It’s literal street corn!” The same thing happened about five miles away in Sioux Falls back in 2020 . . . and locals there called it a “kernel of hope” . . . before some punk uprooted it in the middle of the night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kansas City makes sure The Dude(s) does not abide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a season of strikes and gutters, ups and downs for the Sioux Falls Canaries. While there have been more downs of late Friday was an up for fans in Sioux Falls who took part in the Canaries’ second “Big Lebowski Night”, complete with special jersey and a one-time only name change to “The Dudes”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
VERMILLION, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Republicans
kelo.com

Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO Tackling Garden Problems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about some common gardening problems around the area and how to treat them. Doug says one of the most common problems in the garden is blossom end rot. The main culprit for the rot is the plant not transporting calcium to the fruit. This is usually due to the plant not getting enough water. The best way to treat this is to make sure your plants are getting plenty of water. You can also add some calcium to the soil. Waiting to plant your tomatoes until mid May is also another good idea to prevent the rot from forming.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
kiwaradio.com

Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kelo.com

Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Celebrating National Ice Cream month with Stensland Family Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! July is National Ice Cream month, and what better way to celebrate than here at local Stensland Family Farm to check out their creamery and find out how ice cream is made. I am here with Doug Stensland and we’re about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy