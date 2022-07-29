Your August 2022 Horoscope: The Trips to Take (and Plan) This Month, According to Your Sign

www.cntraveler.com
Related
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For July 30 – August 6
This week, you should listen to your head over your heart. Don’t let yourself fall into a bad situation (or remain in a bad situation) because your heart is too big. Listen to common sense. Listen to what your mind – and your gut – is telling you so you don’t end up with regrets.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs
Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYLON
Your August 2022 Horoscope Brings An Explosion Or Two
If you’re reading this after August 1, then congratulations: We’ve survived. The month opens with an epochal, explosive conjunction, featuring the battling planet Mars, the chaos-bringer Uranus, and the moon’s north node, in Taurus together for the first time since 325 B.C. Count on revelation and reinvention in the arenas of currency, the carnal, and gender, and, unfortunately, the powers afforded to modern autocrats. But it’s not all doom for the sake of it: Uranus and the north node seek to lead us into the future, however violent the crossing. The systemic breakdowns to come will activate our individual engine power. We’re in for a change of bosses. Are you ready to accept the gig?
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Going back to work for a company you left isn't a sign of defeat. It's actually a feather in your cap when a former employer offers to pay top dollar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Gasoline is thrown on an already incendiary situation...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Contains An Important Clue About Your Future, So Pay Attention
Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign
Are you ready to take a risk? Play some games of chance? Gamble? Well onlineunitedstatescasinos.com is ready to tempt and tease you by combining the Horoscope with some lucky numbers and day of the week to play. Time to take a whirl on the wheel of chance known as the Zodiac. Aries (March 21-April 19) USAT Lucky number: 9 Lucky day: TuesdayTaurus (April 20-May 20) (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 Lucky day: FridayGemini (May 21-June 20) Cincinnati Enquirer Lucky number: 14 Lucky day: WednesdayCancer (June 21-July 22) (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 2, 7 Lucky day: MondayLeo (July 23-August 22) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 1 and 5 Lucky day: SundayVirgo (August 23-September 22) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Lucky number: 5 Lucky day: WednesdayLibra (September 23-October 22) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 or 9 Lucky day: FridayScorpio (October 23-November 21) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 1 and 7 Lucky day: TuesdaySagittarius (November 22-December 21) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Lucky numbers: 3, 5 and 8 Lucky day: ThursdayCapricorn (December 22-January 19) Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 Lucky day: SaturdayAquarius (January 20-February 18) Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Lucky number: 3, 7 and 9 Lucky day: SaturdayPisces (February 19-March 20) MPS-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 3 and 7 Lucky day: Thursday11
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most possessive zodiac signs
You might have some of your friends being possessive over their things and even over people sometimes. Being possessive is not necessarily a bad thing. The person protects their possessions fiercely and will do anything in their power to avoid any harm to them. These traits might occur due to their zodiac signs. So here are the three most possessive zodiac signs.
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 nosiest zodiac signs
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Due to their witty and clever nature, Geminis excel at smooth talking people into revealing the most personal secrets about themselves. According to Best Life Online, Geminis’ gossipy nature drags them into conversations where they don’t belong. Their curiosity also plays a...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Will Give You Some Perspective, So Let The Magic Lead The Way
Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of July 18 to July 24 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
Horoscope today, Sunday July 31: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
YOU no longer need to worry if feelings are real because Venus is making you the star of your love story. If you’re single, there’s something about a strong, silent Capricorn. As Mercury oversees your career zone, your next work step is linked to an “A” country. Lucky...
Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
Comments / 0