Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

Five Questions Heading Into Louisville's Fall Camp
Here are the five biggest questions surrounding the Cardinals as they begin fall practice.
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball’s Mike James cleared to return to action
Some very good news for the Louisville men’s basketball team on Tuesday, as redshirt freshman forward/guard Mike James has announced that he has received full clearance to return to the court. James suffered a torn achilles tendon in his left leg during the first full week of practice last...
Card Chronicle
2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot
For all the uncool marbles. —Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals. —Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals. —Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17. —As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been...
College Football News
Louisville Cardinals Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Louisville Cardinals Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisville season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Scott Satterfield, 4th year at Louisville, 18-19 10th year overall, 69-43: 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 6-7, Conference: 4-4 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys...
Louisville to Face Arkansas in Maui Invitational Opener
The Cardinals are 4-3 all-time against the Razorbacks.
QB Pierce Clarkson talks about his most recent visit to The Ville
Pierce Clarkson didn't need to make another trip to the University of Louisville last weekend. The four-star quarterback from Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco is getting ready to play his senior season with the No. 1 ranked team in the country and has already been committed to Louisville for more than six months, making six different trips to campus.
d1sportsnet.com
Isaac Brown commits to Louisville
4 star running back Isaac Brown has committed to Louisville. The 5-9, 180 pound Brown, from Homestead FL, chose Louisville over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 7 running back in the 2024 class and No. 150 overall. August 1, 2022.
Nation's top girls basketball stars shine at The Run 4 The Roses Tournament
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – If you have any interest in girl’s high school or women’s college basketball, chances are you at least stopped by Louisville, KY in July. Or at least were watching events that were taking place in Louisville. That’s because Louisville was host to The Run 4 The Roses ...
Louisville and UCF Rushing Attacks Key to September Matchup
Malik Cunningham and Isaiah Bowser lead Louisville and UCF rushing attacks.
Centre Daily
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Releases Statement on Bill Russell’s Passing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The basketball world lost a giant on Sunday. Bill Russell, the Hall-of-Fame center who led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA Championships during 1950's and 60's, while also winning Olympic gold and two NCAA Championships with San Francisco, passed away. He was 88. Louisville men's basketball head...
Louisville, August 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Louisville. The Holy Cross High School soccer team will have a game with Mercy Academy on August 01, 2022, 14:30:00. Click here for more details.
wdrb.com
MOVING DAY | U of L women's basketball among the first to occupy new Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a new semester soon to begin, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team is moving into its new home. Cardinal women’s players were among the first to move into Denny Crum Hall on campus on Saturday, according to the program’s Instagram account, which posted a move-in gallery (and video) of players setting up shop in the soon-to-be complete 128-bed facility named after the iconic Hall of Fame basketball coach.
Hoosier signs on for college basketball after recovering from life-threatening injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Years after a young Indiana girl injured herself on broken glass, she signed on to play college basketball at Cedarville University in Ohio. Lily Moore was an aspiring basketball player in grade school according to her father, Steve Moore. However, while she was in the 6th grade, she was washing dishes and dropped a glass that broke. She ultimately cut her wrist so bad that she had to undergo surgery to try and save her hand.
WLKY.com
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
leoweekly.com
The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule
More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
wdrb.com
Kentucky native who won season 20 of American Idol to perform at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month. Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April. Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed. According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the...
