Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Years after a young Indiana girl injured herself on broken glass, she signed on to play college basketball at Cedarville University in Ohio. Lily Moore was an aspiring basketball player in grade school according to her father, Steve Moore. However, while she was in the 6th grade, she was washing dishes and dropped a glass that broke. She ultimately cut her wrist so bad that she had to undergo surgery to try and save her hand.

