BHC Stock Continues to Fall as Bausch Health Responds to Court Decision

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Surges 15% on Patent News
Clinical-stage biotechnology firm Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) – which focuses on novel therapeutics and diagnostics – is making waves today, announcing the issuance of a patent. Specifically, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (or USPTO) granted a patent on TNX-1900 for the indication of treating pain, including that stemming from migraine headaches. TNXP stock shot up around 12% in late-morning trading.
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Stock Drops 4% on Clinical Hold News
This has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placing a hold on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BEAM-201. That's the company's blood cancer treatment in development. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock is slipping on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on...
Is This World-Class Dividend Stock a Buy?
The healthcare stock has paid ever-increasing passive income to its shareholders for decades.
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to three amazing deals hanging out in plain sight.
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
This Stock Is Up 30% in 1 Month, With More Upside Ahead
What stock soars 30% in this market? Hims & Hers.
FFIE Stock Pops 30% as Faraday Future Gets Cash
Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is gaining on Tuesday following news of the electric vehicle (EV) company getting more cash to work with. According to a press release from Faraday Future, several financial investors are willing to lend the company up to $600 million. This would be through a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility. That includes potential senior secured convertible notes.
Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, CRON Up Today?
Following a rough first half of the year, cannabis stocks are finally enjoying some positive momentum. Key players Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) are finally gaining significant ground. Though the news cycle for the botanical sector was light, Tilray last week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022, featuring some positive dynamics. Combined with legalization news from Switzerland, the industry may be rising in sympathy.
Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?
This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
LCID Stock: 3 Things to Watch When Lucid Motors Reports Earnings
Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) are in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings tomorrow after the market close. During Q1, the company delivered 360 electric vehicles (EVs) and disclosed over 30,000 vehicle reservations. Those do not include an order from Saudi Arabia of up to 100,000 vehicles over the next ten years.
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?
The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.
TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is rocketing more than 208% thanks to AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD) recent initial public offering (IPO). Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are soaring over 40% after making their public debut through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger yesterday. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is gaining more than...
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.
What Is Going on With AMTD IDEA (AMTD) Stock Today?
AMTD IDEA (NYSE:AMTD) stock is chest-deep into one of its strongest trading days ever. The company is up nearly 300% today, adding to an already lucrative week for the Hong Kong-based investment firm. Strangely, analysts and investors can’t seem to pin down a reason behind the jump. AMTD IDEA...
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power
Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are in the spotlight after the company announced that it will acquire Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) for $144 million in an all-stock transaction. NKLA stock is trending slightly upward on the news today. The purchase price values RMO stock at 74 cents per share, a 34% premium...
