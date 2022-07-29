Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Issues Statement on AB Value and Bradley Radoff Group ("AB Value") Announcement Accepting the Company's Settlement Terms to End Proxy Contest

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc., a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Like Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings? Also look at JMIA, LB, KEYS, JWN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
StreetInsider.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.64, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $652 million versus the consensus estimate of $625.82 million.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Earnings
Like Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Earnings? Also look at GPRE, MMP, WPZ, WMB.
StreetInsider.com
Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings
Like Kiwa Bio-tech Products Group Corporation (WBT) Earnings? Also look at MIDD, MCD, NUS, HLIO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
StreetInsider.com
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings
Like Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings? Also look at MYGN, BMY, PRMW, TWLO.
StreetInsider.com
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. For earnings history and earnings-related data on James River Group (JRVR) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Boise Cascade (BCC) Tops Q2 EPS by 79c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) reported Q2 EPS of $5.49, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolid (COKE) Earnings
Like Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolid (COKE) Earnings? Also look at KO, CCE, SPXC, GEO.
StreetInsider.com
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Higher
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $267.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.63 million. GUIDANCE:. ZoomInfo Technologies...
StreetInsider.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c; Guides FY Lower
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $623.33 million.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Earnings
Like Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Earnings? Also look at GPRO, NUAN, JACK, SONO.
Comments / 0