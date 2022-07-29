Drugmaker agrees to $2.37 billion opiate settlement

www.hazard-herald.com
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
California emissions regulators don't monitor methane leaks from idle wells
After 21 inactive oil and gas wells in a small area are found to be leaking methane, California regulators say they don't track leaks from idle wells.
D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty, Justice Department records show. Arian Taherzadeh pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The Washington resident is charged with one federal conspiracy offense and...
New Florida laws push Pinellas to review dozens of books before school starts
With the start of classes fast approaching and a single goal in mind, 19 Pinellas County school librarians hunkered down over a stack of books for nearly nine hours over two days last week. They aimed to recommend to their peers and principals how to best use the 94 titles,...
Faith-based groups sue to overturn Florida's 15-week abortion ban
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of multiple religious groups, including Reform Judaism, Buddhism, the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Church.
