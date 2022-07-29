ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiuLp_0gxsHdp000
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.

The city is currently relying on reservoirs which, at the current consumption rate, contain less than 50 days worth of stored water, according to Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo.

The large amounts of ash and turbidity in the river have prevented the city from being able to pull water from it, as the city's municipal water treatment facility is not able to treat water, according to the mayor.

The Hermit's Peak Fire and Calf Canyon Fire merged on April 27. By May 2, the blaze had grown in size and caused evacuations in multiple villages and communities in San Miguel County and Mora County.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declarations for the New Mexico counties of Colfax, Mora and San Miguel on May 4.

The fire resulted in the loss of federal, state, local, tribal and private property including thousands of acres of the watershed for the Gallinas River, the primary source of municipal water for the city and surrounding areas, according to the emergency declaration.

The Gallinas River has resulted in thousands of acres of scorched forest, flooding, ash and fire debris.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy