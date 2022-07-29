ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin’s 180

By David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson, Laura Weiss
Roll Call Online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rollcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy