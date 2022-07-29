Joe Manchin’s 180

rollcall.com
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
