Brunswick County, VA

Farmers Market to be held on Fridays

On Friday, July 29, 2022 the Town of Lawrenceville - Main Street Marketplace presented Farmers Market Friday. It's FREE and will be held every Friday in Downtown Lawrenceville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vendor set-up will be parking spaces, which will be taped off for vendor set-up (table and tent). Showcase your crafts, fresh vegetables and more! To register for vendor space email: main_street_marketplace@yahoo.com.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Riverfront Soul Festival becomes 3-day event

The second annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming in September with a notable difference from its debut in 2021 — it’s expanding from one day to three. “This year’s even bigger,” Festival Founder Dr. Eric Majette said. The free event will unfold in the city of...
FRANKLIN, VA
