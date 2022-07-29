On Friday, July 29, 2022 the Town of Lawrenceville - Main Street Marketplace presented Farmers Market Friday. It's FREE and will be held every Friday in Downtown Lawrenceville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vendor set-up will be parking spaces, which will be taped off for vendor set-up (table and tent). Showcase your crafts, fresh vegetables and more! To register for vendor space email: main_street_marketplace@yahoo.com.

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO