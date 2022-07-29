Whitewater adventures offer unique encounters with nature

goldcountrymedia.com
Related
villagelife.com
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
thetahoeweekly.com
New underwater exhibit completed
Muralist Susie Alexander of Susie Alexander Art recently completed an artistic rendering of Lake Tahoe’s underwater habitat in the lounge of the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. The exhibit shows shallow habitat, deep water habitat and living aquatic organisms found in those underwater environments. Look for all the aquatic...
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syncopatedtimes.com
Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations
The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
goldcountrymedia.com
Best of the Best Loomis winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for the Loomis 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.theloomisnews.com.
natomasbuzz.com
Opinion: Help is Needed for Our Waterways
Over the past 16 months, volunteers from Sacramento Picks It Up! have removed over 700,000 pounds of trash and solid waste from the Sacramento region, a huge percentage of which was located right here in Natomas. These volunteer cleanup events have included a dozen cleanups of abandoned encampments which spilled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Why no public input before Bear River Park decision?
At the Weimar-Applegate-Colfax Municipal Advisory Council (WAC-MAC) meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, it was announced that Placer County is abandoning Bear River Park and Campground. WAIT!! What about public input into decisions of serious consequence to the public? What happened to TRANSPARENCY in government? Did government transparency suddenly become...
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin's Best of the Best winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for Rocklin's 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.placerherald.com.
UC Davis researchers sound the alarm on Lake Tahoe's changing conditions
LAKE TAHOE — Researchers at UC Davis are sounding the alarm on a series of unprecedented changes to the conditions in Lake Tahoe.Scientists announced their findings Thursday in their annual State of the Lake report.It was an eye-opening report with both algae and particle levels reaching record highs. Scientists say particles from wildfires like last summer's Caldor Fire may be part of the reason why.Here are some of the biggest takeaways:Floating algae shot up 300% last year, which increases the threat of algal blooms in a number of popular swimming spots.The type of algae scientists found is the kind that thrives in smoky conditions.Fine particle concentrations, which impact clarity, were also the highest ever recorded.The population of zooplankton, which is an important part of the lake's food chain and helps regulate algae concentrations, dropped.Phytoplankton behavior is changing by moving closer to the surface. Scientists say it could be due to less sunlight during wildfires.The report also noted climate change and said it is "almost certain" that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
activenorcal.com
RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River
We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Comments / 0