Backstage News On NXT Reverting Back To Triple H’s Original Vision

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Watch Brock Lesnar Pick Up Roman Reigns and the Ring with a Tractor at WWE SummerSlam
During tonight's main event Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing match between challenger Brock Lesnar and champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar brought out all the stops. The Beast Incarnate entered Nissan Stadium on a tractor, which he drove up the ramp and parked at ringside. Late into the match, Lesnar would bring Reigns to the tractor's shovel, dump him in it, raise the shovel to the ring ropes, and drop Reigns into the ring.
Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam
The main event of this year’s WWE SummerSlam was a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar went through tables, Reigns was thrown out of a tractor’s front loader, and Lesnar used the machine to lift the entire ring, making a chaotic match. Lesnar also hit an F5 and sent Paul Heyman flying through the announce table.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
Edge Returns to WWE at SummerSlam (Video & Photos)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a comeback at the WWE SummerSlam event on Saturday during the No DQ match between The Mysterios and Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Edge came out to a remix of The Brood’s theme music. He hit spears to attack Priest and Balor, which allowed the father-and-son tag team win.
Vince McMahon References Reportedly Removed From WWE Backstage Area
Back in June it was announced that Vince McMahon was stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE, and Vince recently announced his retirement. In the wake of Vince’s announcement Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been appointed co-CEO with Triple H taking over creative and acting as EVP of Talent Relations.
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw
Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.
WWE Stars Reportedly Worried About Losing Their Spot With Triple H Taking Over
Last week it was announced that Triple H was taking over WWE creative and since then fans have been paying close attention to WWE programming as they wait to see what kind of changes he might make to the product. For years Triple H was steering the ship for NXT...
Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage WWE Raw Change Under Triple H’s Lead
With Vince McMahon officially retiring from professional wrestling in all aspects, Triple H is taking over Vince’s position as head of creative for the main roster brands, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” which means there will be some change in how the shows are produced and ran.
Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Theory discussed the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE, the comparisons to John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below. Theory on the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE: “I think a...
