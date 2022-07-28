Sean Crocker shoots course-record 63 to lead Hero Open after day one

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Ayaka Furue wins Women's Scottish Open after setting stunning course and tournament record
Furue, 22, recorded 10 birdies - including a string of six in a row starting on the sixth hole - to claim a three-stroke win at Dundonald Links. The reigning Japan LPGA player of the year finished at 21-under 267 for the tournament and pocketed $300,000. Jacklin: Ryder Cup legacy...
SkySports
Henrik Stenson completes winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut after being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy
Stenson, who was removed from the role of Europe's next Ryder Cup captain after committing to the Greg Norman-fronted rival tour, posted a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to finish on 11 under and collect the individual first prize of $4m (£3.28m). The Swede led by...
SkySports
LIV Golf: Henrik Stenson continued his fine start to series with second-round 69 to lead in Bedminster
Henrik Stenson continued his red-hot debut on the LIV Golf series, firing a two-under-par 69 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in Bedminster, New Jersey. Stenson and Johnson fired matching 69s in the second round at Trump National Bedminster. Patrick Reed (73), Carlos Ortiz (70) and...
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald named as Henrik Stenson's successor to captain Team Europe in Italy
Stenson was initially appointed Ryder Cup captain in March, only to be stripped of the role last month after electing to join several of his former Ryder Cup team-mates in signing up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Donald has featured in four winning Ryder Cup teams and served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England's Matt Walls involved in terrifying crash in VeloPark
England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt...
SkySports
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau secures back-to-back PGA Tour titles with five-shot win
The 32-year-old mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club, seeing him end the week on 26 under and become the first player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win PGA Tour events on successive weeks. Finau finished five ahead...
SkySports
Henrik Stenson shares LIV Golf lead with Patrick Reed on debut in Bedminster
Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain after joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series, enjoyed a strong debut on the Saudi-backed tour on Thursday in Bedminster. Stenson shot a seven-under-par 64 at Trump National Bedminster to share the first-round lead with Patrick Reed.
SkySports
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey steers England to win over Sri Lanka in opening match
Alice Capsey’s 44 laid the foundations for England to ease home by five wickets against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament. Katherine Brunt, playing in her 100th T20 international, set the tone for the Sri Lanka innings after England were made to field first by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: David Weir suffers agonising puncture while leading marathon
Weir's Commonwealth Games marathon went from him executing a perfect race plan and breaking the field early to a nightmare in an instant. The experienced and highly decorated athlete had created a lead of over a minute when he was on his way back towards the finish line on the final lap of the course. However, when his left tyre popped and punctured, his chance of winning gold was erased.
SkySports
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
SkySports
1000 Guineas: Commissioning enters Classic betting after sparkling Newmarket debut under Frankie Dettori
Commissioning was introduced into next year's 1000 Guineas betting at 20/1 following a taking debut success in the Turners British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newmarket. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Kingman sprinted clear of some choicely bred rivals to win by three and a half lengths.
SkySports
Racing League: Jamie Osborne looking to Frankie Dettori and Saffie Osborne as Wales and the West manager
Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night on Sky Sports Racing. This year there will be 42 races over the course of the six-week contest and with only two runners per race per region allowed to compete, the team manager has the responsibility of selecting which horses and riders get the call-up.
SkySports
Goodwood Festival: Sea La Rosa shows 'huge heart' to win messy Lillie Langtry Stakes under Tom Marquand
Sea La Rosa's class came to the fore in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes as Tom Marquand timed his challenge to perfection aboard William Haggas' filly. Jason Hart blew any pre-race tactics to smithereens when he set off on an enterprising ride aboard eventual second Urban Artist. Hughie Morrison's seven-year-old...
SkySports
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
SkySports
England face South Africa in T20I series decider LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the series-deciding third T20 international in Southampton. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.
Comments / 0