Will the Nets trade both Durant and Irving to get below luxury tax?

Right as the trade rumors died down around Kevin Durant, the Boston Celtics reportedly became an option after offering a trade to the Brooklyn Nets which centered around Jaylen Brown.

NBA writer Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that there’s a “school of thought” that the team could move both stars and get the team under the salary cap.

“While Nets owner Joe Tsai has clearly shown a willingness to pay the luxury tax for a championship-contending team, it may appeal less to him if the team is merely a playoff-caliber team. I don’t think deep down in their hearts within the organization that the Nets want to move Durant,” stated Scotto. “That’s why the asking price is so exorbitant. I think, deep down, the Nets want Durant and Irving to come back and give it another shot. You’ve got Ben Simmons, who’s your third piece, they’ve added TJ Warren, they brought back Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris is coming back healthy, and you’ve got a full season of Seth Curry.”

Brooklyn does seem content with attempting to keep Durant while waiting patiently to receive a trade offer that they feel reciprocates Durant’s value. If the Nets are going to trade Durant, there’s a lot of people in the league that believe that the team would want to ship Irving elsewhere as well.

Trading both Durant and Irving could help get the Nets under the luxury tax.