Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

In July, we shared the story of the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque deciding to suspend the longtime relationship with Sister City Pyatigorsk, Russia. That decision made its way to the Dubuque City Council, which voted to officially sever the longstanding relationship at Monday night's Council meeting. While this decision by the Dubuque City Council is not expected to stir anyone's drink in Russia, it does send an important message of solidarity with Ukraine. The Sister City Committee cited Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine as the primary reason for taking the step to cut ties with the Russian City. Dubuque City Council gave the committee power over Dubuque's sister city relationships in 2017.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO