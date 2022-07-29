Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

103wjod.com
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Dubuque City Council Cuts Ties with Russian Sister City
In July, we shared the story of the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque deciding to suspend the longtime relationship with Sister City Pyatigorsk, Russia. That decision made its way to the Dubuque City Council, which voted to officially sever the longstanding relationship at Monday night's Council meeting. While this decision by the Dubuque City Council is not expected to stir anyone's drink in Russia, it does send an important message of solidarity with Ukraine. The Sister City Committee cited Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine as the primary reason for taking the step to cut ties with the Russian City. Dubuque City Council gave the committee power over Dubuque's sister city relationships in 2017.
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
Dubuque County Master Food Program Offers a Unique Look at Local Food Production
If you enjoy food, learning about food, and new and enriching experiences, there's a masters program calling your name. However, in this case, it's not an arduous, expensive, multi-yearlong program!. The Dubuque County Master Foodie Program, offered by Dubuque County ISU Extension & Outreach, consists of five sessions starting on...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
PHOTOS: The First Day of The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair
County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Wednesday July 27th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Yesterday was a great day at the fair and attendance was great. Take a look at the west parking lot at 5 pm.
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
Illinois Celebrates U.S. 20 Being Named Medal of Honor Highway
As part of the ongoing movement to name U.S. Highway 20 as Medal of Honor Highway, a ceremony was held Sunday in Galena to honor a hometown Civil War hero. Sgt. Henry H. Taylor received the Medal of Honor in 1863 for his actions at the Battle at Vicksburg. He became the first Union soldier to plant the country's flag during the battle on June 25, 1863.
The Dream Center: Local Community Outreach
Impacting youth. Strengthening families. Building community. 3 pillars with which our local Dubuque Dream Center build's upon. The Dubuque Dream Center is a Community Outreach Center committed to mobilizing youth and families to build on Dr. King's Dream of transforming communities by embracing, empowering, and unifying those who live there. They strive to inspire vision and purpose through the 3 pillars above. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel, the Dubuque Dream Center has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
Cuba City Lions Club is a Roaring Success Story
In the Tri-States, one doesn't have to look too far to see vibrant communities and organizations making tremendous contributions toward a high quality of life for area citizens. Whether in the form of significant financial awards like those recently announced by the Dubuque Racing Association or volunteer-run organizations such as...
The Simple Pleasure of a County Fair Funnel Cake
As I noted earlier this week, I've been making my rounds at the Dubuque County Fair for the first time. Where basking in all the allure and fun of a county fair in a brand new city and state can be intimidating for someone, for me, it's been nothing but a treat. Figuratively and literally!
Maquoketa Caves State Park to Reopen After Deadly Shooting
Maquoketa Caves State Park is set to reopen today (July 28th) at 10am following a deadly shooting that occurred last Friday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. While the park will be open for use during the day, the campground remains closed until further...
750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area
Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
