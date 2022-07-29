www.waynesboro.va.us
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022. Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100...
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
NBC 29 News
First communications board installed at Pen Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County cidery to relocate, expand to meet East Coast demand
Potter’s Craft Cider is relocating and expanding its production operation within Albemarle County to meet growing out-of-state demand. The cidery company is undertaking the adaptive reuse of a vacant, 11,500 square-foot warehouse in the historic Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville that will house the new cidery. The project represents $900,000 in new capital investment, the creation of eight new jobs, and a tripling of production capacity leading to the purchase of an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
NBC 29 News
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since 2020, housing costs have shown a 20.2% increase. The August rent report by Apartment List shows how the cost of housing has changed recently. “After last year, this is kind of an insane level of rent growth. It has continued to increase into 2022 at...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
NBC 29 News
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
WHSV
New Rockingham County fire station in the home stretch of construction
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Quicker response times are coming to Rockingham County. A new fire station is being built to service parts of the county with high call volumes. “It’s coming along very well. Harman Construction is in charge of our project, and they’re doing a good job,” Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham Fire and Rescue said.
WHSV
WHSV Special Report : 75 years since the Masters Building explosion in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marks 75 years since the Masters Building in downtown Harrisonburg exploded. Ultimately the incident took the lives of 11 people and injured many others. Survivors say that Tuesday started off as a normal day. “I had just started to work at the hospital,” Juanita Taylor...
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
WHSV
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
wfxrtv.com
Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
NBC 29 News
Film premiere for “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project held a premiere screening event for their new film. The film, “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments,” was made to bring the community together in an effort to define what our public spaces should look like.
