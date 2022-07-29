LMK Salon & Co. now open in Kyle

communityimpact.com
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
Last Austin-area Staples location closing Aug. 5
The Staples in the Mueller neighborhood is closing its doors Aug. 5. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) The only Austin-area Staples will close Aug. 5 after the rent for its Mueller location was increased. The franchise, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 700, Austin, is the only franchise in Austin.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15
Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
Flight Ice Creams now dishing out dessert in Dripping Springs
Flight Ice Creams held its grand opening at Fitzhugh Brewing in July. (Courtesy Flight Ice Creams) Flight Ice Creams is now open and serving icy desserts across Dripping Springs in various pop-up locations as well as at public and private events. After a few soft openings in June, owner Matt Sorenson officially launched his ice cream business July 17 with a grand opening event at Fitzhugh Brewing.
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Georgetown to host fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event
The fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk will be held Sept. 17. (Courtesy Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event Sept. 17 at the Georgetown Recreation Center outdoor pool, according to a release from the city. The fur-friendly event will...
Willie's Grill and Icehouse coming to Kyle
The new location of Willie's Grill and Icehouse will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Parkway Construction) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a Willie's Grill and Icehouse July 26. The new build will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle, next...
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Summer selfie spot at Domain Northside up now through Labor Day
Forty-nine colorful balloons are suspended above The Lawn tucked between Apple store and Culinary Dropout in Domain Northside as a part of the Balloon Pop Photo installation. (Courtesy Domain Northside) A summer selfie wall and 49-balloon installation are up at Domain Northside, 11821 Rock Rose Ave., Austin, near the Apple...
Suds Deluxe Car Wash now open in Georgetown
Suds Deluxe Car Wash is located at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Suds Deluxe Car Wash opened June 30 at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. According to its website, the auto-centric business is committed to providing a premium, convenient and fun car wash experience. The Georgetown location also offers monthly memberships and free vacuums. 512-897-1341. www.sudsdeluxe.com.
Dual boutique Fabulous Nobodies, Mad Finds, Yo! now open in downtown Round Rock
Two separate boutiques, Mad Finds, Yo Resale + Vintage + Oddities and Fabulous Nobodies Curated Gifts and Fun, opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Two separate boutiques opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. Mad Finds, Yo!...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Hays CISD families can receive back-to-school assistance through the Hays CISD Clothes Closet and HaysHope2Go
KYLE, Texas — Picking out a first-day-of-school outfit is a big deal for second-graders like Jaelah Smith. “I get new clothes, and some of my clothes are tight,” said Jaelah about why she was happy to be at the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, picking out new clothes. “I...
Lakeline Mall location of Taconmaye Mexican restaurant now open in Cedar Park
Taconmaye offers authentic Mexican food and recently opened in the food court of Lakeline Mall. (Courtesy Taconmaye) Mexican restaurant Taconmaye opened a third location in Cedar Park at Lakeline Mall on July 1. Taconmaye is known for its authentic Mexican fare, which includes al pastor tacos, diablo and Cali burritos,...
Purrfecto Cat Lounge now open in Austin
Purrfecto Cat Lounge has had seven adoptions since it opened on July 20. Purrfecto Cat Lounge, located at 2300 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 104, Austin, opened its doors July 20. Purrfecto teams with two local shelters, The Fuzzy Texan and The Sunshine Fund, to bring cats into a space where customers can spend time with them and get to know them before deciding to adopt.
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
