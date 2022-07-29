ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Crocker stays on top at Hero Open after Ewen Ferguson sets new course record

SkySports
 4 days ago
SkySports

Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
WORLD
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race

Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
SPORTS
SkySports

Prix de Royallieu: Hughie Morrison's Urban Artist in line for ParisLongchamp Group One swansong

Hughie Morrison may hand Urban Artist a Group One swansong after she was collared late on by Sea La Rosa in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The seven-year-old was an unconsidered 18-1 chance for the Group Two contest, yet under a positive ride from Jason Watson drew clear of her six rivals, only to be carried out on her shield when going down by a length.
SPORTS
SkySports

Washington Citi Open: Andy Murray suffers first-round loss to Mikael Ymer

Andy Murray fought hard but lost to Mikael Ymer 7-6 4-6 6-1 in his opening match at the Washington Citi Open. Murray was first to put points on the scoreboard after a 19-ball opening rally but it was the 23-year-old Swede who broke the Scot's serve and claimed the first game.
TENNIS
Sports
Robb Report

Bentley Honors Late Sports Reporter Craig Sager’s Sartorial Splendor With a Custom Floral Continental GT

Click here to read the full article. When reflecting on Craig Sager’s game changing 35-year sports reporting career, friends, family and fans often summon the same word they use to describe the blazers he wore courtside: Colorful. After Sager succumbed to a 2-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia in 2016, his wife Stacy set out to honor his legacy by continuing the mission of SagerStrong, the nonprofit they founded to raise funds for blood cancer research. A collaboration between Bentley Motors and the SagerStrong Foundation has inspired a one-off Continental GT Speed Convertible that will be auctioned at a fundraiser in...
CARS

