Sean Crocker stays on top at Hero Open after Ewen Ferguson sets new course record

SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
SkySports
Henrik Stenson completes winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut after being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy
Stenson, who was removed from the role of Europe's next Ryder Cup captain after committing to the Greg Norman-fronted rival tour, posted a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to finish on 11 under and collect the individual first prize of $4m (£3.28m). The Swede led by...
SkySports
Ayaka Furue wins Women's Scottish Open after setting stunning course and tournament record
Furue, 22, recorded 10 birdies - including a string of six in a row starting on the sixth hole - to claim a three-stroke win at Dundonald Links. The reigning Japan LPGA player of the year finished at 21-under 267 for the tournament and pocketed $300,000. Jacklin: Ryder Cup legacy...
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Muirfield finally opens its doors and welcomes historic women's major
Besides marking the first time a women's event has been hosted at the East Lothian course, it will also be the first major event for men or women to be held there since Phil Mickelson won The Open in 2013. A prolonged delay stems from an effort to admit women...
SkySports
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
SkySports
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald 'natural replacement' to replace Henrik Stenson as Team Europe's captain
I don't think there's much surprise around Donald being named captain. Many felt he was the natural replacement when Henrik stepped away. Some had pencilled him in as the successor to Henrik Stenson anyway, based on his age profile. However he now gets an opportunity to captain at home which...
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed all remain on track for Ascot showpiece
A number of Champion Stakes contenders have upcoming engagements which will go a long way to determining the cast for the showpiece event on Qipco British Champions Day. Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed will all be in action before the big race at Ascot on October 15, after which further plans will become clearer.
SkySports
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau secures back-to-back PGA Tour titles with five-shot win
The 32-year-old mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club, seeing him end the week on 26 under and become the first player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win PGA Tour events on successive weeks. Finau finished five ahead...
SkySports
Prix de Royallieu: Hughie Morrison's Urban Artist in line for ParisLongchamp Group One swansong
Hughie Morrison may hand Urban Artist a Group One swansong after she was collared late on by Sea La Rosa in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The seven-year-old was an unconsidered 18-1 chance for the Group Two contest, yet under a positive ride from Jason Watson drew clear of her six rivals, only to be carried out on her shield when going down by a length.
SkySports
Washington Citi Open: Andy Murray suffers first-round loss to Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray fought hard but lost to Mikael Ymer 7-6 4-6 6-1 in his opening match at the Washington Citi Open. Murray was first to put points on the scoreboard after a 19-ball opening rally but it was the 23-year-old Swede who broke the Scot's serve and claimed the first game.
SkySports
Rosie Eccles: Being Lauren Price's Olympic sparring partner nearly killed me but it was right to do
Four years ago Rosie Eccles and Lauren Price were key sparring partners for one another at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then Price has excelled. She became amateur World champion, Olympic gold medallist and turned professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Eccles has suffered. She endured heartbreak in Olympic...
SkySports
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dakota Gold bids to follow in half-brother's path at Ripon
Two days after half-brother Commanche Falls’ tremendous repeat success in the Stewards’ Cup, Dakota Gold will look to pull off a similar trick in the Ripon feature event, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3:25 Ripon - Dakota goes for Gold at Ripon. A 14-time winner, eight-year-old Dakota Gold...
