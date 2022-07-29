ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza

By Alicia Selin
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
965therock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

3D mermaids, CobraGator and Louis CK: the never-released films Batgirl will join in Hollywood’s vault of shame

Until this week, it was hard to look upon the imminent Batgirl movie with anything but a wearied sigh. By all accounts the movie, starring Leslie Grace and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, looked like another flailing Warner Bros attempt to expand the DCEU in every possible direction without any sort of overarching plan. It was destined to be quickly forgotten, in other words.
MOVIES
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy